USCIS Now Accepting Only Electronic Payments For Benefit Requests, With Exceptions

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released a reminder that as of October 28, 2025, it is accepting payments only through Pay.gov for benefit requests filed electronically, with some exceptions. For benefit requests mailed to USCIS, it will only accept ACH debit transactions using Form G-1650, Authorization for ACH Transactions, or credit, debit, or prepaid card payments using Form G-1450, Authorization for Credit Card Transactions.

Those who qualify for an exemption from the requirement to use an electronic payment method should mail the benefit request, with the correct fee payment and a completed and signed Form G-1651, Exemption for Paper Fee Payment, to the appropriate lockbox. Practitioners recommend placing the form on top of the packet (including the cover letter), so USCIS sees the form first.

USCIS said that those requesting an exemption must certify that electronic payment and collection methods are not possible and that they meet one or more of the following requirements:

They do not have access to banking services or electronic payment systems;

Electronic disbursement would cause them undue hardship, as discussed in 31 C.F.R. Part 208;

Non-electronic transactions are necessary or desirable for national security or law enforcement reasons; or

There are other circumstances as determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, as reflected in regulations or other guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.