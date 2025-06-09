New Proclamation Restricts Entry Of Foreign Nationals From 19 Countries

President Trump issued a new executive order on June 4, 2025 imposing sweeping new restrictions on nationals of 19 countries, significantly impacting both immigrant and nonimmigrant visa applicants.

What Does the Proclamation Do?

The order imposes full or partial suspensions on the entry of foreign nationals from specific countries deemed to have inadequate security screening systems or high rates of visa overstays.

Countries Affected

Full Travel Bans (Immigrants and Nonimmigrants)

Nationals from the following 12 countries are subject to a full suspension of entry:

Afghanistan

Burma (Myanmar)

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

These restrictions apply to most visa categories, including immigrant, tourist, and student visas, unless an exception applies.

Partial Travel Bans

For nationals from the following 7 countries, entry is partially restricted, affecting certain visa categories:

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

The partial bans generally apply to immigrant visas and to nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 (visitor), F (student), M (vocational), and J (exchange) visas. Other visa types may be limited in duration or subject to additional scrutiny.

Exceptions and Waivers

The proclamation includes a number of exceptions, including:

Lawful permanent residents (green card holders)

Dual nationals traveling on a passport from a non-designated country

Certain A, C, and G diplomatic, official, and NATO visa holders

Certain athletes, coaches and supporting personnel participating in major sporting events, and special immigrant visa (SIV) holders

Adoption and immediate family (spouse, parent or minor child of US citizen) immigrant visas

Individuals granted asylum, refugee status, or protection under the Convention Against Torture (CAT)

Case-by-case waivers are also available when travel is deemed to advance a U.S. national interest.

Who Does This Apply To?

The travel bans apply to foreign nationals from the designated countries above who are outside the U.S. and do not have a valid visa as of June 9, 2025 at 12:01am EDT. Immigrant and nonimmigrant visas issued before June 9, 2025 will not be revoked based on the travel ban.

Additional Travel Restrictions

A second proclamation was also issued which suspends entry of F, J, and M students attending Harvard University after June 4, 2025. F, J, and M student visas issued to Harvard University students may be revoked on a case-by-case basis. Exceptions are available when travel is deemed to advance a U.S. national interest.

Possible Future Suspensions

The U.S. government is reviewing the conditions in Egypt due to recent conditions and may be added to the travel ban in the future.

What This Means for You

If you or a loved one is from one of the affected countries and seeking a U.S. visa or entry into the United States, it is crucial to understand how this executive order may impact your case. Even those currently in the United States on valid visas should be cautious about international travel.

