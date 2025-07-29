Nallainathan Profiled In Law.com's "How I Made Partner" Series

Pryor Cashman Partner Praveena Nallainathan, a member of the firm's Immigration Group, was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made Partner" series.

In the Q&A, "How I Made Partner: 'Be Prepared to Pivot, Take Chances and Dive In,' Says Praveena Nallainathan of Pryor Cashman," Praveena reflects on her adaptable approach to career growth, the importance of challenging conventional wisdom about business development, and the value of trusting one's instincts while surrounding oneself with positive mentors and leaders.

She encourages young attorneys to remain adaptable and open to growth:

"Each associate will receive different opportunities and lucky breaks. You have to be prepared to pivot, take chances, and dive in. Your path to partnership may not be straight or predictable."

She also challenges common assumptions about business development:

"Many attorneys don't think about business development early enough in their career. They believe the "rainmaker" title is unattainable and reserved for one type of person. It has taken me years to deprogram this type of thinking and appreciate that we each need to lean into our individual authentic strengths in order to create the business we want."

When asked what she would tell her younger self:

"[A]lways trust your internal compass when making decisions. Pay attention to the red flashing lights, and walk away if you need to. Intentionally surround yourself with positive people and leaders who are the best at what they do. "

Read the full Q&A using the link below (subscription may be required).

