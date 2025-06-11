Presidential Proclamation Announces New Entry Restrictions On Nationals Of 19 Countries

On June 4, 2025, the president published the Presidential Proclamation: Restricting The Entry Of Foreign Nationals To Protect The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats. Effective June 9, 2025, the proclamation restricts entry into the United States for nationals of 19 countries based on national security concerns, with a number of exceptions.

A. Countries Subject to a Full Entry Ban (Immigrant and Nonimmigrant Visas, Subject to Exceptions)

Nationals of the following 12 countries are barred from entering the United States under all visa categories, including both temporary (nonimmigrant) and permanent (immigrant) visas:

Afghanistan

Myanmar (Burma)

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

This includes business and tourist visas (B-1/B-2), employment-based visas (e.g., H-1B, L-1), student and exchange visas (F, J, M), and immigrant visa applications. Individuals from these countries will not be eligible for any U.S. visa, unless an exception applies.

B. Countries Subject to a Partial Entry Ban (Certain Visa Types Restricted, Subject to Exceptions)

For the following seven countries, entry is suspended under specific nonimmigrant visa categories, and in some cases, visa validity will be shortened, with consular officers instructed to "reduce the validity for any other nonimmigrant visa issued":

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

The affected visa categories include:

B-1 (business visitors)

B-2 (tourists)

B-1/B-2 (combined use)

F (academic students)

J (exchange visitors)

M (vocational students)

In addition, the Department of State will update visa reciprocity schedules to reflect shortened visa validity for certain classifications and nationals of these countries.

C. Exemptions and Clarifications

The following categories of individuals are not subject to the restrictions:

Individuals with valid U.S. visas issued before June 9, 2025

U.S. lawful permanent residents (green card holders)

Dual nationals traveling on a passport from a non-designated country

Holders of valid A, C-2/C-3, G, or NATO visas

Participants in major international sporting events, such as the World Cup or Olympics (as determined by the State Department)

Immediate relatives of U.S. citizens or permanent residents, with valid IR-1, CR-1, IR-2, CR-2, or IR-5 immigrant visas and evidence of the family relationship

Foreign nationals entering on adoption-related immigrant visas, including IR-3, IR-4, IH-3, and IH-4

Recipients of Afghan Special Immigrant Visas

Individuals fleeing persecution in Iran, specifically ethnic and religious minorities issued immigrant visas

Asylees and individuals with withholding of removal or protection under the Convention Against Torture

Individuals granted a discretional exception by the attorney general (for DOJ-related proceedings) or the secretary of state (if deemed in the national interest), in coordination with the secretary of homeland security

Employer Considerations

Review Your Workforce: Identify any employees, candidates, or international assignees who are nationals of the affected countries.

Advise Against International Travel Where Relevant: Affected individuals currently in the United States should consider avoiding international travel until further guidance is available, especially if they hold visas that may now be restricted.

Evaluate Ongoing Visa Applications: Any pending visa applications involving nationals from the listed countries should be reviewed to assess risk and determine next steps.

Stay Informed: Additional guidance from the Departments of State and Homeland Security, including waiver procedures and updates to visa reciprocity tables, may be forthcoming.

