DHS Terminates TPS For Honduras, Haiti, Nepal, Nicaragua & Cameroon

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nationals from Honduras, Nicaragua, Nepal, Haiti, and Cameroon. These longstanding protections are set to expire, putting many inpiduals at risk of deportation.

Honduras & Nicaragua

TPS protections for nationals of Honduras and Nicaragua will officially end on September 8, 2025. Approximately 72,000 Hondurans and 4,000 Nicaraguans will be affected unless they secure alternative legal status.

Haiti

TPS for Haitian nationals was initially set to expire on August 3, 2025, but DHS later designated September 2, 2025, as the termination date for TPS protections. However, a recent court order on July 15, 2025, issued a final ruling that makes the effective date of termination no earlier than February 3, 2026.

Nepal

TPS for Nepal is set to expire on August 5, 2025. Around 12,700 Nepalese TPS holders face the end of work authorization and deportation protection unless paused by ongoing litigation.

Cameroon

Cameroonian TPS designation will terminate on August 4, 2025. More than 17,000 inpiduals are affected as a result of the end of TPS.

When TPS ends, beneficiaries lose critical protections including Employment Authorization Documents (work permits) and travel authorizations, leaving them vulnerable to deportation and instability within their communities.

