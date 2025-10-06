Reminder: EU Entry/Exit System (EES) Scheduled To Launch On October 12, 2025

The EES is an automated system for registering non-EU nationals traveling within the EU. The system will electronically register all entries, exits, and refusals of a non-EU traveler across a border within the EU, and collect biometrics including four fingerprints and a face scan.

The upcoming launch on October 12, 2025, is not an immediate full implementation across all borders. The EES will be progressively rolled out at the external borders of 29 European countries over a period of six months, with full implementation expected by April 10, 2026. Both Croatia and Spain (Madrid-Barajas Airport) have confirmed that fingerprinting will begin on October 12, 2025.

The EES will replace traditional passport stamping with biometric registration for non-EU travelers entering the Schengen Area. All third-country nationals on short stays (up to 90 days in periods of 180 days) will have their biometric data and travel details recorded when entering and leaving the Schengen area.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.