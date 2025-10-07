ARTICLE
7 October 2025

Client Alert: What The Government Shutdown Means For Immigration Services

MM
McLane Middleton, Professional Association

Contributor

As of October 1, the federal government has entered a shutdown, which could significantly affect immigration-related processes. While U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is largely fee-funded...
United States Immigration
Shiva Karimi and Autumn Tertin
Published: McLane.com
October 3, 2025

As of October 1, the federal government has entered a shutdown, which could significantly affect immigration-related processes. While U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is largely fee-funded and will continue to process petitions and applications, certain programs may slow or pause. For example, the Department of Labor may suspend processing of Labor Condition Applications and PERM labor certifications, delaying H-1B and green card filings. Visa and consular services at the Department of State could also experience disruptions, depending on available funding and staffing. Planning ahead and understanding where delays are most likely can help minimize the impact on pending or upcoming immigration matters.

For more detailed information, please see click here for a document that the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) has created to explain what might happen to immigration-related agencies during the government shutdown.

Authors
Photo of Shiva Karimi
Shiva Karimi
Photo of Autumn Tertin
Autumn Tertin
