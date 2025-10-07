Client Alert: What The Government Shutdown Means For Immigration Services

Published: McLane.com

October 3, 2025

As of October 1, the federal government has entered a shutdown, which could significantly affect immigration-related processes. While U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is largely fee-funded and will continue to process petitions and applications, certain programs may slow or pause. For example, the Department of Labor may suspend processing of Labor Condition Applications and PERM labor certifications, delaying H-1B and green card filings. Visa and consular services at the Department of State could also experience disruptions, depending on available funding and staffing. Planning ahead and understanding where delays are most likely can help minimize the impact on pending or upcoming immigration matters.

For more detailed information, please see click here for a document that the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) has created to explain what might happen to immigration-related agencies during the government shutdown.

