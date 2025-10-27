Pro Bono Week Podcast – Helping Migrant Families: Littler's Attorneys And Staff At The NIJC Asylum Clinic

In this episode, Pro Bono Committee Member Lavanga Wijekoon speaks with fellow Pro Bono Committee Member Dave Haase, Paralegal Bahar Azari, and Attorney Practice Coordinator Una Pavlovic about their experience partnering with the National Immigrant Justice Center to host a pro bono clinic for migrant families seeking asylum in the U.S. The team shares stories of working with individuals from around the world, the challenges of preparing asylum applications, and the personal impact of helping those fleeing persecution and hardship. Their reflections highlight the importance of teamwork and the deep connections formed through pro bono service.

As part of the annual National Celebration of Pro Bono hosted by the American Bar Association, Littler is proud to highlight the outstanding pro bono efforts of our attorneys and professional staff. Through dedicated service to organizations in their communities, our firm continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to making a meaningful difference.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.