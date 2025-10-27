This article discusses how timely and fully committed investment payments improve the odds of approval for petitions under the EB‑5 Immigrant Investor Program, with firms warning that partial payments which aren't clearly documented or promptly funded are causing denials. Greenberg Traurig Immigration & Compliance practice group Co-Chair, Kate Kalmykov, emphasizes that the investor must either fully invest the required funds or have subsequent installment funds identified and sourced for use in the job-creating enterprise at the time of filing.

Read "Timely Partial Payments are Key to Successful EB-5 Applications, Attorneys Say."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.