Federal Rule Requires Airlines To Disregard "X" Sex Marker On U.S. Passports And Designate Passenger As "Male" Or "Female" For International Flights

The U.S. government will now require airlines to disregard the gender-neutral "X" sex marker on U.S. passports and replace with a "Male" or "Female" designation during the check-in process. The Advance Passenger Information System, used by airlines to submit passenger information to the government, will no longer accept the "X" marker. This applies only to international flights and not domestic travel.

Those with valid passports using the "X" marker can continue to travel domestically and internationally; there is no indication that any additional documents are needed. The State Department stated it will no longer issue passports with the "X" designation; there is ongoing litigation as to whether the government can restrict the gender to only that at birth.

Pryor Cashman LLP continues to monitor any updates on U.S. passports. Should you have any questions, please reach out to your immigration contact at our firm or our Global Mobility team.

--

Associate Mary Connelly was a contributing author to this client alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.