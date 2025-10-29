Updated: US Visa-Bond Pilot Program Expands To Additional Countries

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) has added additional countries to the list of nationals subject to the visa-bond pilot program (as reported in our previous blog pieces on Zambia and the Gambia). Beginning Oct. 23, 2025, nationals of Mali, Mauritania, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Tanzania will be required to post a refundable bond of USD $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 when applying for new B-1/B-2 (business/pleasure) visas. The DOS announcement was made on Aug. 5, 2025, and the pilot originally commenced Aug. 20, 2025, covering two countries. It now covers seven countries.

Countries Designated and Effective Dates

Nationals of Malawi and Zambia are subject to the bond requirement as of Aug. 20, 2025.

Nationals of the Gambia will be subject to the bond requirement as of Oct. 11, 2025.

Nationals of Mali, Mauritania, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Tanzania will be subject to the bond requirement as of Oct. 23, 2025.

Operational Highlights (see prior articles for full background)

At the visa interview, a consular officer will determine whether a bond is required and set the amount at $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000.

Applicants must submit DHS Form I-352 and pay via the U.S. Treasury's Pay.gov system.

Visas issued under the pilot will generally allow single entry and must be used within three months of issuance; the authorized stay may be limited (commonly to 30 days) for applicants subject to the bond.

The bond is refundable if the visa holder departs timely and maintains status; it is forfeited if the individual overstays or violates visa terms.

The requirement applies only to new B-1/B-2 visa applications from nationals of the designated countries during the pilot; existing valid B-1/B-2 visas are not impacted.

The pilot runs for approximately 12 months, ending around Aug. 5, 2026, though any bonds posted will remain in effect until they are cancelled or breached.

Business-Travel and Compliance Implications

With the expanded country list, global mobility teams and in-house immigration counsel may wish to update their flagged-nationality matrices to include Malawi, Zambia, the Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Tanzania. Employers may anticipate increased travel costs, and consider building in lead-time for visa appointment, bond payment, and deployment schedules under single-entry/three-month constraints and tracking departure and compliance to avoid forfeiture risk.

Consideration should be given to alternate models such as relocating training, board meetings, or business-travel functions to regional hubs or using remote formats for nationals of the newly listed countries. Firms should review and update travel-policy triggers, vendor communication protocols, and pre-assignment checklists given the dynamic nature of the designated-country list.

Multinational employers may wish to notify in-country entities and third-party vendors in the newly affected countries about the bond requirement change. While the rule currently applies only to B-1/B-2 visas, senior executives or investors from the designated countries who travel as business visitors should be evaluated for potential impact and alternate visa-category routing should be assessed.

