China Immigration Reforms For End Of Year 2025

China has announced several new changes to its immigration system aimed at expanding visa-free travel, enhancing digital processing, and facilitating business and talent mobility.

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.

Article Insights

Maria Fernanda Gandarez’s articles from Pryor Cashman LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Metals & Mining industries Pryor Cashman LLP are most popular: within Wealth Management and International Law topic(s)

China has announced several new changes to its immigration system aimed at expanding visa-free travel, enhancing digital processing, and facilitating business and talent mobility. These reforms are designed to make entry and transit procedures more open and efficient for both foreign nationals and residents of Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan.

Key Immigration Changes

Expanded Visa-Free Transit: The 240-hour (10-day) visa-free transit policy for travelers from 55 countries has been extended to more airports and ports, increasing eligible locations from 60 to 65, including major hubs like Guangzhou, Nanjing, Wuhan, Chongqing, and others.

Extension of Unilateral Visa-Free Policies: Citizens of 45 countries, including Sweden, can enter China for up to 30 days visa-free, with the policy extended through December 31, 2026. This includes travel for tourism and business purposes.

Digital and Online Processing: As of November 20, 2025, residents of 50 pilot cities can renew and reissue exit-entry documents online, streamlining travel for mainland residents, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, and Taiwan.

Facilitated Talent Mobility: The “talent endorsement” policy, previously limited to select cities, will now cover broader regions, allowing more professionals to benefit from streamlined entry procedures.

Smart Immigration Clearance: Expanded use of electronic gates and facial recognition at ports increases efficiency for qualified travelers, including those with talent, business, or family visit endorsements.

Transit Exemptions: Individuals with valid interline tickets who transit through selected airports for less than 24 hours may be exempted from immigration inspection, boosting convenience for international transit passengers.

Expansion for Taiwan Residents: More border ports (increasing from 58 to 100) will issue single-entry travel permits for Taiwan residents, increasing flexibility for cross-strait travel.

Pre-Arrival Online Registration: Foreign nationals can now pre-fill arrival information online via official government platforms for faster processing at immigration checkpoints (as of November 20, 2025).

These measures are part of China's ongoing effort to modernize and open its immigration system, making it easier for global visitors, talent, and business professionals to enter and travel within the country.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.