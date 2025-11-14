Visa Turbulence: Navigating Your H-1B Future In A Shifting U.S. Landscape (Video)

- within Immigration topic(s)
Join us for a timely webinar addressing the uncertainty facing the H-1B visa program. With recent proclamations, new fees, and shifting adjudication practices, employers and employees alike are facing a rapidly changing immigration environment. This session is essential for HR professionals, immigration attorneys, international employees, and business leaders navigating what's next for the H-1B program.
Our expert attorneys, Jonathan A. Grode, Esq., U.S. Practice Director (Managing Partner), and Katelyn Hufe Karahan, Esq., Partner, will break down the latest developments, share practical guidance, and answer your questions live.
We will be covering:
- Recent changes to the H-1B program via proclamation – the $100,000 question
- Proposed updates to the H-1B lottery
- Current adjudication trends
- Visa processing and today's limited options
- Alternatives beyond the H-1B
Don't miss this opportunity to get clarity on how to prepare for the next phase of H-1B policy and practice.
