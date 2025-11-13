Immigration: Holiday Travel And Visa Reminders

As the holiday season approaches, many foreign national employees are planning international trips to visit loved ones. While these breaks are well-deserved, they can also bring unexpected immigration challenges — especially for those in H-1B, L-1, O-1, F-1, or parole status.

Proactive planning and travelling abroad only if necessary can save a lot of stress later.

What to Expect

The proposed $100K H-1B fee does not in itself restrict travel for current visa holders.

Top 5 Tips for a Smooth Return

Check Visa & Passport Validity – Ensure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your return date and your visa is current.

– If your passport expires soon, and you need to travel abroad, start the planning process now. Travel and Pending Petitions – Avoid traveling abroad while a petition is pending with USCIS. Departing the U.S. before the petition is adjudicated will result in the petition being considered abandoned and could prevent reentry. If your petition involves a change of status (for example, from F-1 to H-1B) and you leave the U.S. after approval, you will need to apply for an H-1B visa at a U.S. consulate before returning.

– Notify HR and your manager before traveling so potential timing, workflow or compliance issues can be managed proactively. Verify Your I-94 Record After Reentry – Review your electronic I-94 at i94.cbp.dhs.gov to confirm the correct status and expiration date. CBP sometimes shortens admissions in error or based on passport validity which can limit validity and work authorization.

Additional Considerations

Consular Appointments: Expect longer wait times for visa stamping, limited availability and delays for administrative processing.

Expect longer wait times for visa stamping, limited availability and delays for administrative processing. Online Activity Review: U.S. officers are screening social media; avoid posts or affiliations that could be misinterpreted.

U.S. officers are screening social media; avoid posts or affiliations that could be misinterpreted. Criminal History: Even old arrests can affect admissibility — consult counsel before traveling if applicable.

Even old arrests can affect admissibility — consult counsel before traveling if applicable. Advance Parole Holders: Allow extra time for inspection and, if possible, maintain valid nonimmigrant status to ease reentry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.