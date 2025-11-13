ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Immigration: Holiday Travel And Visa Reminders

MG
Marks Gray

Contributor

Marks Gray logo

With solid roots in Jacksonville, Marks Gray is one of Northeast Florida’s leading business law firms. Our team of client-focused attorneys endeavor to work with clients during every step of the process to not only meet, but exceed expectations. We are committed to excellence by handling each matter with unparalleled customer service, efficiency, and professionalism. Our clients, community leaders, and legal peers value us because they trust in our ability to serve a diverse set of clients with a unique set of business needs. Marks Gray is able to add value to a client’s business by serving as a key partner while helping them navigate the myriad opportunities and varied challenges inherent in today’s ever changing business landscape.

Explore Firm Details
As the holiday season approaches, many foreign national employees are planning international trips to visit loved ones.
United States Immigration
Giselle Carson
Giselle Carson’s articles from Marks Gray are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
Marks Gray are most popular:
  • within Immigration, Technology and Intellectual Property topic(s)

As the holiday season approaches, many foreign national employees are planning international trips to visit loved ones. While these breaks are well-deserved, they can also bring unexpected immigration challenges — especially for those in H-1B, L-1, O-1, F-1, or parole status.

Proactive planning and travelling abroad only if necessary can save a lot of stress later.

What to Expect

  • The proposed $100K H-1B fee does not in itself restrict travel for current visa holders.
  • However, policy shifts, staffing shortages, and extra scrutiny at ports of entry can create last-minute complications.
  • A valid visa does not guarantee reentry — final admission is always at the discretion of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Top 5 Tips for a Smooth Return

  • Check Visa & Passport Validity – Ensure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your return date and your visa is current.
  • Renew Early – If your passport expires soon, and you need to travel abroad, start the planning process now.
  • Travel and Pending Petitions – Avoid traveling abroad while a petition is pending with USCIS. Departing the U.S. before the petition is adjudicated will result in the petition being considered abandoned and could prevent reentry.
    • If your petition involves a change of status (for example, from F-1 to H-1B) and you leave the U.S. after approval, you will need to apply for an H-1B visa at a U.S. consulate before returning.
  • Share Travel Plans – Notify HR and your manager before traveling so potential timing, workflow or compliance issues can be managed proactively.
  • Verify Your I-94 Record After Reentry – Review your electronic I-94 at i94.cbp.dhs.gov to confirm the correct status and expiration date. CBP sometimes shortens admissions in error or based on passport validity which can limit validity and work authorization.
  • Travel Prepared and Informed – Carry original immigration documents (and copies) and recent paystubs and be alert to sudden policy changes.

Additional Considerations

  • Consular Appointments: Expect longer wait times for visa stamping, limited availability and delays for administrative processing.
  • Online Activity Review: U.S. officers are screening social media; avoid posts or affiliations that could be misinterpreted.
  • Criminal History: Even old arrests can affect admissibility — consult counsel before traveling if applicable.
  • Advance Parole Holders: Allow extra time for inspection and, if possible, maintain valid nonimmigrant status to ease reentry.

👉 See our full guide and consular process infographic go HERE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Giselle Carson
Giselle Carson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More