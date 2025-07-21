FMC In Transition: Two Vacancies As Chairman Sola Ends Service

June 30, 2025, marked Chairman Louis Sola's final day at the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), concluding more than six years of service with the agency.1 Chairman Sola was first confirmed as an FMC commissioner on Jan. 2, 2019, and appointed chairman on Jan. 20, 2025.2 On his final day in office, Chairman Sola was recognized by the FMC for his leadership and awarded a gold medal and citation in acknowledgment of his contributions to the Commission.3

The FMC consists of five commissioners, each appointed by the president with the advice and consent of the Senate.4 Following the departure of Commissioner Carl Bentzel at the end of 2024,5 Chairman Sola's exit creates two vacancies on the Commission. Although there is no quorum requirement that would prevent the remaining commissioners from carrying out the FMC's functions,6 it remains uncertain when the current administration will fill the agency's leadership positions or who will be nominated for the two open seats. Holland & Knight will continue to monitor the composition of the FMC and provide updates as new nominations are announced.

Footnotes

1. FMC Awards Gold Medal to Chairman Louis E. Sola for Exceptional Leadership.

2. Id.

3. Id.

4. 46 U.S.C. § 46101(b)(1); 46 CFR § 501.2(b).

5. Statement by Commissioner Carl W. Bentzel on Leaving the FMC.

6. 46 U.S.C. § 46102; 46 CFR § 501.2(c)(3).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.