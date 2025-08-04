ARTICLE
4 August 2025

Wells On The High Seas: Maritime Law And The Energy Industry

LL
Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Liskow & Lewis logo
Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden are joined by Liskow maritime attorney...
United States Transport
Liskow & Lewis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden are joined by Liskow maritime attorney Thomas Diaz to discuss significant legal updates in the energy sector, focusing on recent cases and developments in maritime and admiralty law. They explore a landmark Texas Supreme Court decision regarding produced water rights, the implications of the Jones Act, and the complexities of contracts in oil and gas operations. The conversation also delves into the regulatory impacts of maritime law and offers practical pro tips for navigating this intricate legal landscape.

Listen to the full episode on the Oil & Gas Global Network here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Liskow & Lewis
Liskow & Lewis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More