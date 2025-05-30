Podcast: "Navigating Bankruptcy In The Energy Sector"

In this episode of Energy Law This Week, hosts Matt Jones, April Rolen-Ogden, and Liskow attorney Michael Rubenstein cover significant legal updates regarding climate change litigation and bankruptcy in the energy sector. The episode discusses the recent Colorado Supreme Court ruling allowing Boulder to sue oil companies for climate change damages, an offshore regulatory update, and the complexities of bankruptcy types, creditor rights, and the implications of reorganization versus liquidation. They also delve into the process of acquiring assets from bankrupt entities and provide practical tips for navigating bankruptcy proceedings.

Listen to the full episode on the Oil & Gas Global Network here.

