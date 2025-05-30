ARTICLE
30 May 2025

Podcast: "Navigating Bankruptcy In The Energy Sector"

LL
Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Liskow & Lewis logo
Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Energy Law This Week, hosts Matt Jones, April Rolen-Ogden, and Liskow attorney Michael Rubenstein cover significant legal updates regarding climate change litigation and bankruptcy in the energy sector.
United States Colorado Energy and Natural Resources
Matt Jones,April L. Rolen-Ogden, and Michael Rubenstein
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode of Energy Law This Week, hosts Matt Jones, April Rolen-Ogden, and Liskow attorney Michael Rubenstein cover significant legal updates regarding climate change litigation and bankruptcy in the energy sector. The episode discusses the recent Colorado Supreme Court ruling allowing Boulder to sue oil companies for climate change damages, an offshore regulatory update, and the complexities of bankruptcy types, creditor rights, and the implications of reorganization versus liquidation. They also delve into the process of acquiring assets from bankrupt entities and provide practical tips for navigating bankruptcy proceedings.

Listen to the full episode on the Oil & Gas Global Network here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matt Jones
Matt Jones
Photo of April L. Rolen-Ogden
April L. Rolen-Ogden
Photo of Michael Rubenstein
Michael Rubenstein
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More