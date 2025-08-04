Wells On The High Seas: Maritime Law And The Energy Industry (Podcast)

In this episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden are joined by Liskow maritime attorney Thomas Diaz to discuss significant legal updates in the energy sector, focusing on recent cases and developments in maritime and admiralty law. They explore a landmark Texas Supreme Court decision regarding produced water rights, the implications of the Jones Act, and the complexities of contracts in oil and gas operations. The conversation also delves into the regulatory impacts of maritime law and offers practical pro tips for navigating this intricate legal landscape.

Listen to the full episode on the Oil & Gas Global Network here.

