Automotive Update

Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Foley is here to help you through all aspects of rethinking your long-term business strategies, investments, partnerships, and technology. Contact the authors, your Foley relationship partner, or our Automotive Team to discuss and learn more.

Key Developments

OEMs/Suppliers

GM is expected to be the only U.S. automaker with a notable direct supply of American-made rare-earth magnets due to the automaker's previous efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese exports by securing long-term purchase agreements with new suppliers.

is expected to be the only U.S. automaker with a notable due to the automaker's previous efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese exports by securing long-term purchase agreements with new suppliers. Stellantis will invest $13 billion in U.S. manufacturing by the end of the decade, in an initiative that is expected to increase domestic production by 50% and add more than 5,000 jobs across plants in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The automaker recently announced the return of Mauro Pino to oversee North American manufacturing operations.

will invest by the end of the decade, in an initiative that is expected to increase domestic production by 50% and add more than 5,000 jobs across plants in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The automaker recently announced the return of Mauro Pino to oversee North American manufacturing operations. BorgWarner indicated it is seeing rising interest in range-extender architectures in certain markets.

indicated it is seeing rising interest in in certain markets. Daimler Truck and Toyota Motor will combine their Japanese truck units into a new joint company, ARCHION Holdings , that is scheduled to begin operations in April 2026.

and will combine their Japanese truck units into a new joint company, , that is scheduled to begin operations in April 2026. Linamar will acquire the North American assets of Aludyne Inc. for $300 million, in a deal that is expected to significantly expand Linamar's manufacturing footprint in the region.

Market Trends and Regulatory

Kelley Blue Book analysis indicates the U.S. new-vehicle average transaction price (ATP) rose 3.6% year-over-year in September 2025, and surpassed $50,000 for the first time.

rose 3.6% year-over-year in September 2025, and Since 2010, the average auto loan balance has risen 57% and delinquencies have increased by more than 50%, according to a study published this month by VantageScore.

has risen 57% and have increased by more than 50%, according to a study published this month by VantageScore. The portion of subprime auto loans that are 60 days or more overdue on payments hit a record of more than 6% this year, according to Fitch Ratings.

that are 60 days or more overdue on payments hit a record of more than 6% this year, according to Fitch Ratings. Ford will recall nearly 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to the risk of rearview camera malfunctions.

will recall nearly 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to the risk of AlixPartners estimated automotive factories in Europe are running at 55% capacity on average amid market challenges that include heightened competition from Chinese automakers and reduced consumer demand. The consultancy also predicted that up to eight automotive plants in the EU may face closure in the years ahead.

are running at amid market challenges that include heightened competition from Chinese automakers and reduced consumer demand. The consultancy also predicted that up to in the years ahead. Global aluminum supplies are projected to enter a deficit beginning between 2027 and 2028, according to predictions from Citi and Wood Mackenzie.

supplies are projected to enter a beginning between 2027 and 2028, according to predictions from Citi and Wood Mackenzie. China's vehicle exports for the first nine months of 2025 were up 14.8% year-over-year , and domestic vehicle sales rose 7.8% YOY for the same period.

for the first nine months of 2025 were up , and for the same period. Proposed regulations in China would require all passenger vehicles sold domestically to have "mechanical door releases accessible from both inside and outside the car." This follows concerns over the risk of malfunction of electronically-operated car door handles.

Autonomous Technologies and Vehicle Software

Waymo announced plans to enter the European market with the launch of robotaxi service in London next year.

announced plans to enter the European market with the launch of robotaxi service in next year. Lyft Inc. will partner with autonomous vehicle developer Tensor Auto to deploy a fleet of hundreds of robotaxis in North America and Europe beginning in 2027.

will partner with autonomous vehicle developer to deploy a fleet of hundreds of robotaxis in and beginning in 2027. GM plans to debut "eyes-off" highway driving capabilities on the Cadillac Escalade IQ in 2028.

plans to debut capabilities on the Cadillac Escalade IQ in 2028. Stellantis will partner with Pony AI to gradually roll out robotaxi services in certain European cities in 2026, beginning with testing in Luxembourg in the coming months.

Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Automotive News provided an update on canceled or postponed U.S. EV models.

Tesla's third quarter 2025 net income fell 37% year-over-year to $1.37 billion, and total revenue increased 12% YOY to a record-high $28 billion.

third quarter 2025 net income fell 37% year-over-year to $1.37 billion, and total revenue increased 12% YOY to a record-high $28 billion. GM reported a one-time $1.6 billion charge in Q3 2025 resulting from a "strategic realignment" in EV manufacturing capacity, as well as "contract cancellation fees and commercial settlements associated with EV-related investments." The automaker recently extended temporary layoffs for 280 workers until early 2026 due to a temporary shutdown at its Factory Zero EV plant in Detroit-Hamtramck that affects production of the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Escalade IQ.

reported a one-time in resulting from a "strategic realignment" in EV manufacturing capacity, as well as "contract cancellation fees and commercial settlements associated with EV-related investments." The automaker recently extended temporary layoffs for 280 workers until early 2026 due to a at its that affects production of the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Escalade IQ. GM has recently canceled programs and initiatives that include production of the BrightDrop electric commercial van produced at its CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario, the expansion of a joint venture battery materials plant in Quebec, and the HYDROTEC hydrogen fuel cell development program, which included a planned $55 million hydrogen plant with Piston Automotive in Detroit.

has recently canceled programs and initiatives that include production of the produced at its CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario, the expansion of a joint venture and the HYDROTEC program, which included a planned $55 million hydrogen plant with Piston Automotive in Detroit. Ford delayed a lithium supply deal with Australia's Liontown Resources Ltd. and reduced scheduled volumes by half.

delayed a with Australia's Liontown Resources Ltd. and reduced scheduled volumes by half. A number of battery companies that attended The Battery Show North America this month in Detroit emphasized opportunities in energy storage systems amid the expectation for muted EV demand, while expressing concerns over the supply chain ramifications of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act's foreign entity of concern (FEOC) eligibility restrictions to the 45X advanced manufacturing production tax credit.

amid the expectation for muted EV demand, while expressing concerns over the supply chain ramifications of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act's foreign entity of concern (FEOC) eligibility restrictions to the GM announced the all-electric 2027 Chevrolet Bolt will begin shipping to customers in the first quarter of 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.