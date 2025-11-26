ARTICLE
26 November 2025

Automotive M&A: What's Ahead

D
Dykema

Contributor

Optimism is building in the Automotive, Transportation, & Mobility sector, with 62% of respondents in Dykema's latest M&A Outlook Survey expecting...
Optimism is building in the Automotive, Transportation, & Mobility sector, with 62% of respondents in Dykema's latest M&A Outlook Survey expecting more deal activity in the year ahead. Key drivers include supply chain resiliency, labor solutions, and technology integration, particularly around electronic and autonomous platforms.

At the same time, the focus is shifting to smarter, strategy-driven deals that build resilience and position companies for the future.

Click here for a closer look at the trends shaping automotive M&A: M&A Sector Spotlight: Automotive.

Click here to view the full M&A report: Report Link.

