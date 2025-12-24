Foley Automotive Update

Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key developments

OEMs/SUPPLIERS

Amid heightened market pressures that could lead to increased risk for supplier bankruptcies in 2026 , a new Supplier Distress Tracker created by Automotive Newsmonitors for layoff notices, insolvencies and bankruptcies.

, a new created by Automotive Newsmonitors for layoff notices, insolvencies and bankruptcies. The Chinese government is reported to have sought assistance from European automotive trade groups to help facilitate a resolution of ongoing disputes over the operations of Chinese-owned Netherlands-based chipmaker Nexperia .

to help facilitate a resolution of ongoing disputes over the operations of Chinese-owned Netherlands-based chipmaker . Automotive News provided an overview of what several major suppliers plan to feature at CES 2026 , to be held January 6-9 in Las Vegas.

at , to be held January 6-9 in Las Vegas. Detroit Manufacturing Systems, LLC completed its previously announced acquisitions of Android Industries, LLC and Avancez, LLC. The combined entity, Voltava, LLC , has an estimated revenue of $1.77 billion, and it will be headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

completed its previously announced acquisitions of Android Industries, LLC and Avancez, LLC. The combined entity, , has an estimated revenue of $1.77 billion, and it will be headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Aisin Canada will invest $11 million in its Stratford, Ontario plant to produce panoramic sunroofs . The investment will be supported by $2.2 million awarded through the Ontario Together Trade Fund (OTTF), which was established to assist businesses impacted by U.S. import tariffs.

will invest $11 million in its Stratford, Ontario plant to produce . The investment will be supported by $2.2 million awarded through the Ontario Together Trade Fund (OTTF), which was established to assist businesses impacted by U.S. import tariffs. Lidar supplier Luminar filedfor Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

filedfor Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Stellantis exceeded 1,000 new hires for an upcoming third shift planned at its Windsor, Ontario plant to produce Dodge Chargers and Chrysler minivans. The automaker recently received a notice of default from the Canadian government on contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance due to moving Jeep Compass production from Brampton,Ontario to Illinois .

exceeded 1,000 new hires for an upcoming third shift planned at its plant to produce Dodge Chargers and Chrysler minivans. The automaker recently received a notice of default from the Canadian government on contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance due to moving from to . GM plans to provide lump-sum payments as part of layoff packages to Unifor Local 88 members as the automaker's idled CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ontario is "assessed for future opportunities."

plans to provide lump-sum payments as part of layoff packages to as the automaker's in Ingersoll, Ontario is "assessed for future opportunities." Hyundai and Kia will install theft prevention equipment on all new vehicles and retrofit over 4 million vehicles to resolve an investigation by a bipartisan coalition of 35 attorneys general.

and will install theft prevention equipment on all new vehicles and retrofit over 4 million vehicles to resolve an investigation by a bipartisan coalition of 35 attorneys general. Nissan Americas leader Christian Meunier intends to improve the automaker's 5% U.S. market share by adjusting production to specific dealer orders, instead of relying on bulk output. The automaker is also considering plans to localize hybrid powertrain production at its plant in Decherd, TN.

MARKET TRENDS AND REGULATORY

U.S. new light-vehicle inventory was estimated at 3.01 million units at the start of December 2025, or a 90 days' supply industrywide, compared to 2.97 million units at the beginning of November 2025. Inventory across individual brands varied significantly: Lexus and Toyota had the lowest days' supply, at 44 and 45, respectively, while the highest inventory exceeded a 140 days' supply for Audi, Jeep, Chrysler, and Lincoln.

was estimated at 3.01 million units at the start of December 2025, or a 90 days' supply industrywide, compared to 2.97 million units at the beginning of November 2025. Inventory across individual brands varied significantly: Lexus and Toyota had the lowest days' supply, at 44 and 45, respectively, while the highest inventory exceeded a 140 days' supply for Audi, Jeep, Chrysler, and Lincoln. Kelley Blue Book data indicates new vehicle average transaction price (ATP) rose 1.3% year-over-year to $49,814 in November , and the average new vehicle manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) has been above $50,000 since April 2025 . The average incentive package in November was 6.7% of ATP, compared to 7.9% of ATP in the same period last year. The analysis also noted that new vehicle prices reflect "a market heavily influenced by affluent households."

rose 1.3% year-over-year to , and the average has been . The in November was 6.7% of ATP, compared to 7.9% of ATP in the same period last year. The analysis also noted that new vehicle prices reflect "a market heavily influenced by affluent households." Commentary from Edmunds excerpted in CNNand CNBC suggested that certain new-vehicle consumers may "still face a challenging marketplace" despite the Federal Reserve's December 10 decision to reduce the benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. Edmunds estimates the average monthly payment for a new vehicle reached $772 in November 2025, while the average amount financed was close to an all-time high of $44,000 .

may despite the December 10 decision to by a quarter-point to a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. Edmunds estimates the reached in November 2025, while the was close to an all-time high of . A report in Automotive News assessed whether vehicle total cost of ownership could increase if automakers deprioritize fuel-saving technologies in response to the Trump administration's revisions to Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards .

could increase if automakers in response to the Trump administration's revisions to . The Environmental Protection Agency is reportedly planning to delay enforcement of 2027-2032 vehicle pollution rules . The Biden-era standards would require a 50% reduction in certain pollutants such as nitrogen oxides through 2032 for light vehicles, and a 58% reduction for medium-duty vehicles.

is reportedly planning to delay enforcement of . The Biden-era standards would require a 50% reduction in certain pollutants such as nitrogen oxides through 2032 for light vehicles, and a 58% reduction for medium-duty vehicles. A significant portion of vehicles recalled across all reasons – including serious flaws – do not get repaired , according to analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data by The Wall Street Journal.

across all reasons – including serious flaws – , according to analysis of data by The Wall Street Journal. Car and truck rental company Enterprise Mobility acquired St. Louis-based Hogan for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to support Enterprise Mobility's entry into the Class 7 and Class 8 heavy-duty truck market.

acquired St. Louis-based for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to support Enterprise Mobility's entry into the market. The European Commission released a proposal to require a 90% reduction of carbon-dioxide tailpipe emissions from baseline levels for new cars sold in the bloc beginning in 2035 . The remaining 10% of emissions will have to be offset by sustainable fuels or low-carbon steel made in Europe. The proposal revises a previous target that would have required 100% CO2 emissions reductions for new passenger vehicles sold in the EU by 2035.

released a proposal to require a from baseline levels for new cars sold in the bloc beginning in . The remaining 10% of emissions will have to be offset by sustainable fuels or low-carbon steel made in Europe. The proposal revises a previous target that would have required 100% CO2 emissions reductions for new passenger vehicles sold in the EU by 2035. In remarks submitted for a U.S. House hearing on Chinese vehicles, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation urged lawmakers to address the competitive threat posed by Chinese manufacturers , and stated, "No amount of investment by automakers and battery manufacturers operating inside the U.S. can counter a China that is enabled by subsidies to chronically oversupply around the world. This is a recipe for dumping that Congress and the Trump Administration must prevent from happening inside the U.S."

urged lawmakers to address the , and stated, "No amount of investment by automakers and battery manufacturers operating inside the U.S. can counter a China that is enabled by subsidies to chronically oversupply around the world. This is a recipe for dumping that Congress and the Trump Administration must prevent from happening inside the U.S." China's vehicle exports in the first eleven months of 2025 reached 6.3 million units globally, up 18.7% year-over-year.

Autonomous Technologies and Vehicle Software

Uber plans to offer robotaxi service in more than 10 markets globally by the end of 2026.

plans to offer robotaxi service in more than 10 markets globally by the end of 2026. Rivian plans to launch an artificial intelligence chip developed in-house, as well as lidar sensors, for its electric R2 models in late 2026. In the coming weeks, Rivian also intends to offer a new Autonomy+ driver-assistance package that will be available for purchase through a software update.

plans to launch R2 models in late 2026. In the coming weeks, Rivian also intends to offer a new package that will be available for purchase through a software update. Volvo is considering collaborations that include licensing agreements for its new "Superset" software stack that will run on the automaker's future EV models.

is considering collaborations that include licensing agreements for its new that will run on the automaker's future EV models. Detmar Logistics will use trucks equipped with Aurora Innovation's self-driving technology to autonomously transport fracking sand on public roads and highways in parts of the Permian Basin in Texas.

HYBRID AND Electric Vehicles

Ford will incur approximately $19.5 billion in special charges primarily related to its EV business , and the automaker announced a revised electrification strategy that will prioritize "higher-return opportunities." By 2030, Ford intends that 50% of its global volume be hybrids, extended-range EVs, and electric vehicles , versus 17% today. Ford lost nearly $13 billion on its EV business since 2023.

will incur approximately primarily related to its , and the automaker announced a revised electrification strategy that will prioritize "higher-return opportunities." By 2030, Ford intends that be , versus 17% today. Ford lost nearly $13 billion on its EV business since 2023. A report in The Wall Street Journal described EVs as a "money pit" for U.S. automakers , while noting that scaling back electrification strategies will impede their ability to compete with Chinese automakers.

as a , while noting that will impede their ability to compete with Chinese automakers. New EV sales in November 2025 were estimated at 70,255 units in the U.S., falling 41% year-over-year and down 5% from October 2025.

were estimated at 70,255 units in the U.S., falling 41% year-over-year and down 5% from October 2025. South Korean battery maker SK On will end a battery plant joint venture with Ford as part of a revision to allocate resources to markets such as energy storage systems. Ford will assume full ownership of the companies' two battery plants in Kentucky, while SK On will own an upcoming facility in Tennessee.

will end a with as part of a revision to allocate resources to markets such as energy storage systems. Ford will assume full ownership of the companies' two battery plants in Kentucky, while SK On will own an upcoming facility in Tennessee. BloombergNEF predicts the average global price for a lithium-ion battery pack in 2026 will drop by 3% year-over-year to $105 per kilowatt-hour.

will drop by 3% year-over-year to $105 per kilowatt-hour. Paccar units Kenworth Truck and Peterbilt Motors launched new battery-electric tractor and truck models.

units and launched new battery-electric tractor and truck models. The CEO of ChargePoint Holdings indicated that more than 40 states have solicited or signed contracts to build new EV charging stations in recent weeks, located in rural and underserved areas, and "other places where they might not have otherwise made economic sense." The activity was attributed to the Department of Transportation's revised guidance for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program issued in August 2025.

indicated that more than 40 states have solicited or signed contracts to build new in recent weeks, located in rural and underserved areas, and "other places where they might not have otherwise made economic sense." The activity was attributed to the Department of Transportation's revised guidance for the issued in August 2025. Sixteen states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration over allegations the federal government is blocking congressionally approved funds intended to establish EV charging infrastructure . The funding was established through the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program (CFI) and the Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program . A group of environmental organizations filed a separate suit accusing the Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration of unlawfully withholding funding for the CFI program.

intended to establish . The funding was established through the and the . A group of environmental organizations filed a separate suit accusing the Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration of unlawfully withholding funding for the CFI program. As of late 2025, the U.S. was estimated to have over 81,000 EV charging stations with more than 250,000 individual charging ports nationwide. This represents a 17% increase compared to the start of 2025.

