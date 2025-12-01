Maritime Reporter & Engineering News Publishes J. Philip Nester's Analysis On Vessel Diversions In Ocean Shipping

Benesch, an Am Law 200 firm with over 450 attorneys, combines top-tier talent with an agile, modern approach to solving clients’ most complex challenges across diverse industries. As one of the fastest-growing law firms in the country, Benesch continues to earn national recognition for its legal prowess, commitment to client service and dedication to fostering an outstanding workplace culture.
J. Philip Nester, Senior Managing Associate in
the firm's Transportation & Logistics Practice Group,
authored a featured article in the October 2025 issue of
Maritime Reporter & Engineering News titled
"Vessel Diversions in Ocean Shipping: Overview and
Implications."
Nester's piece examines the rising frequency of vessel
diversions, the contractual and commercial impacts on shippers and
carriers, and practical steps companies can take to manage risk and
strengthen their position when disruptions occur.