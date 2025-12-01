ARTICLE
1 December 2025

Maritime Reporter & Engineering News Publishes J. Philip Nester's Analysis On Vessel Diversions In Ocean Shipping

Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Contributor


J. Philip Nester, Senior Managing Associate in the firm's Transportation & Logistics Practice Group, authored a featured article in the October 2025 issue of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News...
United States Transport
J. Philip Nester
J. Philip Nester, Senior Managing Associate in the firm's Transportation & Logistics Practice Group, authored a featured article in the October 2025 issue of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News titled "Vessel Diversions in Ocean Shipping: Overview and Implications."

Nester's piece examines the rising frequency of vessel diversions, the contractual and commercial impacts on shippers and carriers, and practical steps companies can take to manage risk and strengthen their position when disruptions occur.

More: Maritime Reporter October 2025

Originally published by Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

