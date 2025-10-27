Senate Reviews Nominees For Federal Maritime Commission: Harvey And DiBella In Focus

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation conducted a nominations hearing on Oct. 22, 2025, to consider Robert Harvey and Laura DiBella for appointment as Commissioners of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC). The hearing, attended by Holland & Knight's The Commission Blog editorial team, provided insight into the issues most central to the Committee and the nominees.

Robert Harvey

Robert Harvey has extensive experience in law, business, finance and the public sector, with a strong focus on financial investment and economic development. (See Holland & Knight's previous post, "Trump Administration Sends Nominations for 2 New FMC Commissioners to the U.S. Senate," Sept. 5, 2025.) During the hearing, Harvey voiced support for innovation and modernization of the aging shipping infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of technological advancement at U.S. ports and within the inland shipping sector to address persistent challenges such as excessive detention and demurrage fees.

Laura DiBella

Laura DiBella offers specialized maritime expertise, having previously served as executive director of the Florida Harbor Pilots Association and as port director for the Port of Fernandina Ocean Highway and Port Authority. During the hearing, DiBella advocated for a comprehensive regulatory approach, stressing the importance of overseeing the entire transportation system, not just maritime operations in isolation. She highlighted the inland or "middle mile" leg of transportation as a major source of delays, which became particularly evident during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next Steps

Senators now have until Oct. 27, 2025, to submit questions for the record, which the nominees will respond to in writing. Once the nominations advance out of the Committee, they will proceed to a full vote on the Senate floor. If confirmed, DiBella and Harvey would fill the FMC's two remaining vacancies, bringing the FMC to its full capacity of five Commissioners for the first time since Commissioner Carl Bentzel's departure in December 2024.

