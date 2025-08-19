One Minute Matters [Video]: Will FEMA's Overhaul Finally Speed Up Disaster Relief? (With Mary Beth McGowan)

Will FEMA's overhaul finally speed up disaster relief?
The bipartisan Fixing Emergency Management for Americans Act could make disaster aid more efficient... and less political (especially for electric cooperatives and rural infrastructure). From faster reimbursements to streamlined permitting and clearer legal protections, this bill could reshape how federal aid works after major storms, fires, and floods.
