Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — October 2025

A Note from the Editors
Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox.
This month's edition includes:
Legal Feature
The OBBBA: A Major Shift in Federal Clean Energy Tax Incentives
Client Feature
This month, we are pleased to feature Spring Lane Capital, a private equity firm focused on providing hybrid project capital for sustainability solutions in the energy, food, water, waste, and transportation industries.
M&A Activity
In our latest roundup of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces, we look at Deeton.
Washington Update
ML Strategies' Energy & Sustainability Washington Update. This month's update covers a narrowly passed House appropriations bill, critical minerals announcements, progress on permitting reform, and the confirmation of nominees to key energy and environmental posts.
Litigation Updates
Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.
Event Highlights
Mark your calendar for a busy month of upcoming events, including the Alliance for Climate Transition Green Future Gala (October 16) and the Tough Tech Summit (October 28).
4th Annual Energy Transition Summit: Shaping Our Energy Future: The Path Forward
Mintz is proud to once again convene leaders from across the energy and sustainability ecosystem for our Energy Transition Summit: Shaping Our Energy Future – The Path Forward.
Date: October 27, 2025
Time: 10:30AM - 7:30PM (EST)
Location: 750 Main Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Team — Built For This Moment
At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.
We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We built the MintzEdge website as a resource for entrepreneurs and investors, and hope that all of you take advantage of the site and see how it can help you.
Mintz Senior Project Analyst Wish Pandey and Project Analyst Jessica Zeng contributed to this edition of the newsletter.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.