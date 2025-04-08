Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — April 2025

A Note from the Editors

Legal Feature

Trade Secret Owners Need to Find the Facts Instead of Letting the Facts Find Them

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Profile

This month, we are excited to feature Vema Hydrogen, who recently announced the close of a $13 million Series Seed investment round, co-led by our client Extantia.

M&A Activity

Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces.

Washington Update

ML Strategies' April 2025 Energy & Sustainability Washington Update highlights federal energy policy developments in March. These include proposed IRA rollbacks, a critical minerals executive order, the EPA's move to revisit the Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding, and early agency reviews of clean energy program funding.

Litigation Updates

Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.

Event Highlights

Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including StartupSD 1st Mondays presented by San Diego Community Power and the Global Power Markets Conference.

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.



