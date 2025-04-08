ARTICLE
8 April 2025

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — April 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III,Sahir Surmeli, and Jason Miller
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

A Note from the Editors

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:

Legal Feature

Trade Secret Owners Need to Find the Facts Instead of Letting the Facts Find Them

Read here >>

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Profile

This month, we are excited to feature Vema Hydrogen, who recently announced the close of a $13 million Series Seed investment round, co-led by our client Extantia.

Read here >>

M&A Activity

Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces.

Learn more here >>

Washington Update

ML Strategies' April 2025 Energy & Sustainability Washington Update highlights federal energy policy developments in March. These include proposed IRA rollbacks, a critical minerals executive order, the EPA's move to revisit the Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding, and early agency reviews of clean energy program funding.

Read here >>

Litigation Updates

Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.

Read here >>

Event Highlights

Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including StartupSD 1st Mondays presented by San Diego Community Power and the Global Power Markets Conference.

Learn more here >>

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.

We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We built the MintzEdge website as a resource for entrepreneurs and investors, and hope that all of you take advantage of the site and see how it can help you.

Mintz Senior Project Analyst Jorge Adames-Reyes and Project Analyst Grace Adebogun contributed to this edition of the newsletter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Thomas R. Burton III
Thomas R. Burton III
Photo of Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli
Photo of Jason Miller
Jason Miller
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More