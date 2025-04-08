Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — April 2025

A Note from the Editors
Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:
Legal Feature
Trade Secret Owners Need to Find the Facts Instead of Letting the Facts Find Them
Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Profile
This month, we are excited to feature Vema Hydrogen, who recently announced the close of a $13 million Series Seed investment round, co-led by our client Extantia.
M&A Activity
Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces.
Washington Update
ML Strategies' April 2025 Energy & Sustainability Washington Update highlights federal energy policy developments in March. These include proposed IRA rollbacks, a critical minerals executive order, the EPA's move to revisit the Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding, and early agency reviews of clean energy program funding.
Litigation Updates
Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.
Event Highlights
Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including StartupSD 1st Mondays presented by San Diego Community Power and the Global Power Markets Conference.
Mintz Senior Project Analyst Jorge Adames-Reyes and Project Analyst Grace Adebogun contributed to this edition of the newsletter.
