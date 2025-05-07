Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — May 2025

A Note from the Editors

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:

Legal Feature

Joint Development Agreements and Trade Secrets - Sweat the Small Stuff

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Profile

This month, we are excited to feature UbiQD, who recently announced the close of a $20 million Series B financing round.

M&A Activity

Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces.

Washington Update

ML Strategies' April 2025 Energy & Sustainability Washington Update highlights the first 100 days of the Trump administration including staffing cuts at DOE, EPA, FERC, and DOI, accelerated permitting changes, early reconciliation negotiations, and the uncertain future of IRA energy tax credits.

Litigation Updates

Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.

Mintz Earns 'A' Grade on 2025 Climate Scorecard

Mintz received an 'A' grade on the 2025 Law Firm Climate Change Scorecard, published by Law Students for Climate Accountability (LSCA).The Scorecard highlighted Mintz as one of only eight firms that did not represent any clients whose interests contribute to the exacerbation of climate change.

Upcoming Events

Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including ClimaTech 2025. Register here for ClimaTech 2025. ClimaTech, the premier conference for those shaping the climate tech landscape, takes place in Boston on May 13 - 14. Bringing together the brightest minds in business, innovation, and technology, ClimaTech provides a foremost opportunity to shape the future of climate innovation and accelerate climate solutions.

ClimaTech offers participants the opportunity to discuss and advance sustainable solutions, unlock profitable business ventures, engage with leaders driving impactful change, and forge high-value connections. The conference will also involve a B2B expo, an innovation challenge, interactive talks, and personalized business connections.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.

We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We built the MintzEdge website as a resource for entrepreneurs and investors, and hope that all of you take advantage of the site and see how it can help you.

Mintz Senior Project Analyst Jorge Adames-Reyes and Project Analyst Wish Pandey contributed to this edition of the newsletter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.