Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections Newsletter - July 2025

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, and company activity straight to your inbox

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

A Note From the Editors

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, and company activity straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:

Legal Feature

Companies Are Going 'Under the Radar' with Climate Disclosures

Read here.

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Profile

This month, we are pleased to feature Cambrian, a leading provider of advanced wastewater treatment and resource recovery solutions.

Read here.

M&A Activity

Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces.

Read here.

Washington Update

ML Strategies' Energy & Sustainability Washington Update. This month's update compares the House and Senate versions of the reconciliation bill for energy and critical minerals, and covers staffing projections for the DOE and the fate of certain energy tax incentives.

Read here.

Litigation Updates

Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.

Read here.

Upcoming Events

Mark your calendar for these upcoming events: the Clean Energy Innovation Forum (July 17 – 18), the Dynamo Summer Summit (July 23 – 25), the Cleantech San Diego Networking Reception (July 24), and the NCEL National Forum (July 31 – August 2).

Learn more here.

We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We built the MintzEdge website as a resource for entrepreneurs and investors, and hope that all of you take advantage of the site and see how it can help you.

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.

Mintz Senior Project Analyst Jorge Adames-Reyes and Project Analyst Wish Pandey contributed to this edition of the newsletter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.