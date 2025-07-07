Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections Newsletter - July 2025

A Note From the Editors
Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, and company activity straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:
Legal Feature
Companies Are Going 'Under the Radar' with Climate
Disclosures
Read here.
Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Profile
This month, we are pleased to feature Cambrian, a leading provider of advanced
wastewater treatment and resource recovery solutions.
Read here.
M&A Activity
Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the
sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces.
Read here.
Washington Update
ML Strategies' Energy &
Sustainability Washington Update. This month's update
compares the House and Senate versions of the reconciliation bill
for energy and critical minerals, and covers staffing projections
for the DOE and the fate of certain energy tax incentives.
Read here.
Litigation Updates
Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving
sustainable energy and infrastructure.
Read here.
Upcoming Events
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events: the Clean Energy
Innovation Forum (July 17 – 18), the Dynamo Summer Summit
(July 23 – 25), the Cleantech San Diego Networking Reception
(July 24), and the NCEL National Forum (July 31 – August
2).
Learn more here.
We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We built the MintzEdge website as a resource for entrepreneurs and investors, and hope that all of you take advantage of the site and see how it can help you.
Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Team — Built For This Moment
At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.
Mintz Senior Project Analyst Jorge Adames-Reyes and Project Analyst Wish Pandey contributed to this edition of the newsletter.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.