ARTICLE
30 December 2025

New Water Measurement Rules, Coming To A Division Near You…

DW
Dufford Waldeck

Contributor

Dufford Waldeck logo

For over 60 years, Dufford Waldeck has been a cornerstone of legal services in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah. Our team of experienced attorneys is dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation across a wide range of practice areas.

From real estate transactions to complex litigation, we offer tailored solutions to meet your unique needs. Whether you're an individual, business, or municipality, you can count on our expertise to guide you through legal challenges and achieve your goals.

Explore Firm Details
If you live in Colorado and have a ditch or reservoir, you will soon be subject to newly developed water measurement rules. Each Water Division is developing its own rules under slightly different timelines.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Robert Pierce

If you live in Colorado and have a ditch or reservoir, you will soon be subject to newly developed water measurement rules. Each Water Division is developing its own rules under slightly different timelines. In many cases, these rules merely codify the informal guidelines that have been in place in the past, but once adopted, the rules will include deadlines for compliance. This is likely to lead to more uniform enforcement of the rules than has happened historically.

If you have a ditch diversion, the requirements may include an adjustable headgate and a measuring devices such as a flume, weir, or flowmeter. If you have an off-channel reservoir, the rules may require devices to measure two of the following: inflow to the reservoir, volume stored in the reservoir, or releases from the reservoir. If you have an on-channel reservoir, the rules may require a low-level release, a measuring device to quantify the volume of water in storage, and a measuring device to quantify releases from the reservoir.

The rules allow for alternative measurement methods where appropriate, which may allow for a less expensive or labor-intensive way to satisfy the rules. If your water rights were historically measured using equipment or a methodology that doesn't comply with the new rules, you may be "grandfathered" in if you follow the appropriate steps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Robert Pierce
Robert Pierce
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More