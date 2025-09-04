Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — September 2025

A Note from the Editors

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox.

This month's edition includes:

Legal Feature

ESG-Focused Activism Persists Despite Proxy Curbs

Client Feature

This month, we are pleased to feature S2G Investments, a multistage investment firm focused on scaling solutions across food and agriculture, oceans, and energy.

M&A Activity

In our latest roundup of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces, we look at Deeton.

Washington Update

ML Strategies' Energy & Sustainability Washington Update. The September update outlines major federal actions and proposed legislation aimed at strengthening the US critical minerals supply chain. It also highlights the Trump administration's rollback of renewable energy initiatives and EPA's proposal to rescind the Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding.

Litigation Updates

Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.

Event Highlights

Mark your calendar for these upcoming events, including the RE+ Conference (Sept. 8 – 11), Climate Week NYC (Sept. 21 – 28), and the Dynamo Energy Transition Summit (Sept. 23).

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.

Mintz Senior Project Analyst Wish Pandey and Project Analyst Jessica Zeng contributed to this edition of the newsletter.

