ARTICLE
22 October 2025

The New Frontier: Financing Storage-Only And Co-Located Projects

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Battery storage is quickly becoming a major player in the clean energy transition. There are two main project types: storage-only projects and co-located projects.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Cameron Saneii
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Foley & Lardner are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law, Government, Public Sector and Insurance topic(s)

Battery storage is quickly becoming a major player in the clean energy transition. There are two main project types: storage-only projects and co-located projects. Storage-only projects are stand-alone battery systems that store electricity from the grid when it's cheap or abundant, then deliver it during times of high demand. Co-located projects combine a renewable energy source with batteries at the same site, allowing them to store extra power and sell it later at better prices.

Both models face regulatory hurdles. In many areas, rules for how storage participates in electricity markets are still evolving. For example, FERC's Order No. 841 requires grid operators to let storage access wholesale markets, but implementation details vary by region1. Co-located projects may qualify for ITC credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, but developers must meet specific requirements to receive these benefits2. Because of this regulatory complexity, lenders often prefer projects in more tried-and-true markets, such as solar and wind.

A major challenge for storage-only projects is merchant risk; in other words, the uncertainty of relying on shifting market prices for most of their revenue as the catalyst to sell energy. To reduce this risk, developers may seek long-term contracts or diversify income through services like capacity support and frequency regulation3. Co-located projects can lower merchant risk because they combine steady renewable generation sales with battery services, leading to more predictable income streams.

From the lender's point of view, financing depends on confidence in the project's revenue model, compliance with regulations, and proven technology performance. Stand-alone storage often faces more scrutiny and might require higher developer equity. Co-located projects may seem more attractive due to their combined revenue sources, but they also require careful operations to maximize both generation and storage potential. As policies and markets mature, lenders are expected to grow more comfortable with both models, especially those backed by stable contracts and clear regulatory approval4.

Footnotes

1. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/03/06/2018-03708/electric-storage-participation-in-markets-operated-by-regional-transmission-organizations-and

2. https://www.epa.gov/green-power-markets/summary-inflation-reduction-act-provisions-related-renewable-energy

3. https://www.energy.gov/oe/energy-storage-rdd?nrg_redirect=329618

4. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/03/06/2018-03708/electric-storage-participation-in-markets-operated-by-regional-transmission-organizations-and

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cameron Saneii
Cameron Saneii
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More