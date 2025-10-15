Podcast: The Oil And Gas Regulator With An Unlikely Name: The Texas Railroad Commission

Listen to this post

In this episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden discuss the Texas Railroad Commission with Kelli Kenney, who is deeply immersed in the legal practice involving that agency. The Texas Railroad Commission is the earliest dedicated agency to regulate oil and gas, and it has been the model for most other states. This episode explains how it got its unlikely name, who it governs, and its principal roles. From spacing regulations and compulsory pooling to allocation wells, the discussion touches upon the key roles of the agency in managing exploration and production in Texas.

