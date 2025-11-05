EPA Prioritizes TSCA Review Of New Chemicals Used In Data Centers, Trending Now In ESG

Efforts are underway to support data center development with respect to new chemicals that may be used in such projects. EPA has provided instructions on what to include in a cover letter to receive priority review of new chemicals to be used in data centers or corresponding infrastructure and components. "A submission will be accepted for prioritized review if there are concrete steps taken toward planning the project and there is a tangible relationship between the submitter and an entity involved in the project planning."

