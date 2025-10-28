EPA Prioritizes TSCA Review Of New Chemicals Used In Data Centers

Efforts are underway to support data center development with respect to new chemicals that may be used in such projects. EPA has provided instructions on what to include in a cover letter to receive priority review of new chemicals to be used in data centers or corresponding infrastructure and components. "A submission will be accepted for prioritized review if there are concrete steps taken toward planning the project and there is a tangible relationship between the submitter and an entity involved in the project planning."

Following a roundtable with AI and data center leaders at the White House on Monday, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that it will be prioritizing the review of new chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) that are intended for use in data center projects or for the manufacturing of covered components, as defined by Executive Order 14318, "Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure." This prioritization of reviews will start with submissions received on or after September 29, 2025. www.epa.gov/...

