Steptoe's Data Center Team is pleased to announce the launch of its Data Center Regulation Tracker. Steptoe's Data Center Regulation Tracker monitors state regulatory and legislative actions and policies impacting the provision of energy to data centers and other large loads across the United States. The Tracker highlights and tracks relevant state executive orders, legislation, utility rate filings, and proposed regulations and discusses their potential effect on data centers and other large loads interconnecting in the respective states.

Click to view the Data Center Regulation Tracker.

Energy industry participants, including utilities, generation and real estate developers, and data centers and other large loads, will benefit from this information. Steptoe will continue to track developments in each of the identified proceedings and periodically update the chart.

