ARTICLE
4 November 2025

Data Center Regulation Tracker

SJ
Steptoe LLP

Contributor

Steptoe LLP logo
In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Steptoe's Data Center Team is pleased to announce the launch of its Data Center Regulation Tracker. Steptoe's Data Center Regulation Tracker monitors state regulatory and legislative...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
William Keyser and Michelle Castaline
Steptoe LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Accounting and Audit and Immigration topic(s)

Steptoe's Data Center Team is pleased to announce the launch of its Data Center Regulation Tracker. Steptoe's Data Center Regulation Tracker monitors state regulatory and legislative actions and policies impacting the provision of energy to data centers and other large loads across the United States. The Tracker highlights and tracks relevant state executive orders, legislation, utility rate filings, and proposed regulations and discusses their potential effect on data centers and other large loads interconnecting in the respective states.

Click to view the Data Center Regulation Tracker.

Energy industry participants, including utilities, generation and real estate developers, and data centers and other large loads, will benefit from this information. Steptoe will continue to track developments in each of the identified proceedings and periodically update the chart.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of William Keyser
William Keyser
Photo of Michelle Castaline
Michelle Castaline
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More