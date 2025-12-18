ARTICLE
18 December 2025

EC's Critical Chemicals Alliance Will Hold First General Assembly On January 13, 2026

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
The European Commission (EC) announced on December 9, 2025, that the Critical Chemicals Alliance will convene its first General Assembly on January 13, 2026...
European Union Energy and Natural Resources
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bergeson & Campbell are most popular:
  • within International Law, Real Estate and Construction and Strategy topic(s)

The European Commission (EC) announced on December 9, 2025, that the Critical Chemicals Alliance will convene its first General Assembly on January 13, 2026, at the Chemelot Chemical Park in the Netherlands. According to the EC, the General Assembly will bring together European Union (EU) member states, regions, industry leaders, and all interested parties "to develop coordinated solutions to strengthen the competitiveness of the EU chemical industry." The Critical Chemicals Alliance aims to address key challenges, including the risk of plant closures, trade disruptions, and the urgent need for investments to maintain critical productions and modernize the sector. The General Assembly is open to all Alliance members. Interested organizations must first join the Alliance to participate. Organizations can become members by registering and signing the Alliance Declaration to commit to support its objectives. Organizations must apply by December 19, 2025, to join the first General Assembly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More