EC's Critical Chemicals Alliance Will Hold First General Assembly On January 13, 2026

The European Commission (EC) announced on December 9, 2025, that the Critical Chemicals Alliance will convene its first General Assembly on January 13, 2026, at the Chemelot Chemical Park in the Netherlands. According to the EC, the General Assembly will bring together European Union (EU) member states, regions, industry leaders, and all interested parties "to develop coordinated solutions to strengthen the competitiveness of the EU chemical industry." The Critical Chemicals Alliance aims to address key challenges, including the risk of plant closures, trade disruptions, and the urgent need for investments to maintain critical productions and modernize the sector. The General Assembly is open to all Alliance members. Interested organizations must first join the Alliance to participate. Organizations can become members by registering and signing the Alliance Declaration to commit to support its objectives. Organizations must apply by December 19, 2025, to join the first General Assembly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.