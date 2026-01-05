Colorado Approves New Rules Regulating Methane Emissions From Landfills

On Dec. 18, 2025, the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission (Commission) adopted new, state-specific rules to regulate methane emissions from municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills. The Commission originally considered Regulation 31 during a two-day hearing in August 2025 and adopted an extensively revised proposal last week. In the months between the Commission's hearings, several parties participated in numerous, multi-hour work sessions to negotiate changes to the draft rule the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division (Division) proposed.

Colorado's new Regulation 31 aims to further reduce methane and co-pollutant emissions from MSW landfills by:

Setting a lower emissions threshold for gas collection and control system (GCCS) installation and operation than the federal regulations.

Imposing aggressive methane monitoring and corrective action requirements, including: 25-foot spacing for quarterly surface emissions monitoring (SEM) or use of an alternative method the Division would approve in the future; A corrective action threshold of 500 ppmv/ppm-m for instantaneous SEM and 25 ppmv/ppm-m for integrated SEM; and Quarterly GCCS inspections.

Requiring the use of a biocover or a minimum depth of 18 inches of earthen material for intermediate cover.

Prohibiting the use of open flares as a primary or a secondary control device within 1,000 feet of a residential community, mobile home community, daycare facility, school, or hospital located within a disproportionately impacted community after Jan. 1, 2029, unless a narrow exemption applies.

Authorizing third-party remote methane monitoring programs to identify emissions from Colorado MSW landfills and empowering the Division to require corrective action for verified emissions.

MSW landfills must obtain Division approval for both existing and new GCCS. In addition to extensive GCCS design standards, the new rule imposes numerous requirements after an MSW landfill shuts down or removes a gas control device due to declining methane levels within the landfill, including the use of biofilters. Regulation 31 also includes extensive state-only recordkeeping and reporting requirements.

Beginning in June 2026, Colorado MSW landfills must annually calculate and report the amount of waste-in-place and the methane generation rate to the Division. Different requirements apply based on the volume of waste-in-place and the methane generation rate. The Division estimates that 32 of the 82 MSW landfills in Colorado, including both open and closed sites, will be subject to the comprehensive Regulation 31 requirements. Colorado's largest MSW landfills must comply with both the new state and existing federal requirements.

The initial Regulation 31 requirements will take effect on June 30, 2026. However, any MSW landfill a municipal or county government owns with less than eight million short tons of waste-in-place as of Dec. 31, 2025, will automatically receive a three-year extension for most compliance dates.

Regulation 31 joins Colorado's suite of regulations targeting greenhouse gas emissions with the aim of achieving the state's goal of 100% net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. According to Colorado's Greenhouse Gas Inventory, MSW landfills generated 1.07% of Colorado's greenhouse gas emissions in 2020.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.