Bracewell Explains: Mitigating WARN Act Risk In Energy M&A Transactions (Video)

self

Compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is critical when mergers and acquisitions in the energy sector result in workforce reductions. Both buyers and sellers can face significant liabilities for violations of the law.

Addressing WARN Act obligations proactively helps ensure compliance, reduce liability and supports smoother transitions in energy sector mergers and acquisitions. In this video, we cover some of the key WARN Act provisions for parties to consider when negotiating purchase agreements in energy transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.