ARTICLE
9 January 2026

Bracewell Explains: Mitigating WARN Act Risk In Energy M&A Transactions (Video)

B
Bracewell

Contributor

Bracewell logo
infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.
Explore Firm Details
Compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is critical when mergers and acquisitions in the energy sector result in workforce reductions.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Brian G. Patterson
Bracewell are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is critical when mergers and acquisitions in the energy sector result in workforce reductions. Both buyers and sellers can face significant liabilities for violations of the law.

Addressing WARN Act obligations proactively helps ensure compliance, reduce liability and supports smoother transitions in energy sector mergers and acquisitions. In this video, we cover some of the key WARN Act provisions for parties to consider when negotiating purchase agreements in energy transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Brian G. Patterson
Brian G. Patterson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More