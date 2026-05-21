Water is simple. Water issues are complex. To provide more clarity, we asked our attorneys who are committed to the water sector to identify the pivotal issues they’re watching now and for the year ahead.

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Welcome to Nossaman’s California Water Views – 2026 Outlook.

Water is simple. Water issues are complex. To provide more clarity, we asked our attorneys who are committed to the water sector to identify the pivotal issues they’re watching now and for the year ahead. Their perspectives on topics ranging from climate impacts and infrastructure development to an ever-evolving regulatory landscape are available in our 2026 Outlook.

Download Nossaman’s California Water Views – 2026 Outlook to read more about these topics.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.