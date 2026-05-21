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21 May 2026

California Water Views – 2026 Outlook

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Nossaman LLP

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For more than 80 years, Nossaman LLP has delivered the highest quality legal expertise and policy advice to our clients nationwide. We focus on distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries, ranging from transportation, healthcare and energy to real estate development, water and government.
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Water is simple. Water issues are complex. To provide more clarity, we asked our attorneys who are committed to the water sector to identify the pivotal issues they’re watching now and for the year ahead.
United States California Energy and Natural Resources
Rebecca Hays Barho,Mary Lynn K. Coffee,Lori Anne Dolqueist
+9 Authors
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Welcome to Nossaman’s California Water Views – 2026 Outlook.

Water is simple. Water issues are complex. To provide more clarity, we asked our attorneys who are committed to the water sector to identify the pivotal issues they’re watching now and for the year ahead. Their perspectives on topics ranging from climate impacts and infrastructure development to an ever-evolving regulatory landscape are available in our 2026 Outlook.

Download Nossaman’s California Water Views – 2026 Outlook to read more about these topics.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Rebecca Hays Barho
Rebecca Hays Barho
Photo of Mary Lynn K. Coffee
Mary Lynn K. Coffee
Photo of Elizabeth L. Cousins
Elizabeth L. Cousins
Photo of Lori Anne Dolqueist
Lori Anne Dolqueist
Photo of Willis Hon
Willis Hon
Photo of Jill N. Jaffe
Jill N. Jaffe
Photo of Bradford B. Kuhn
Bradford B. Kuhn
Photo of Jillian Friess Leivas
Jillian Friess Leivas
Photo of Christopher T. Luehs
Christopher T. Luehs
Photo of Cristina Mendez
Cristina Mendez
Photo of Jennifer Seely
Jennifer Seely
Photo of Ashley S. Walker
Ashley S. Walker
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