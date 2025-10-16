Government Shutdown And BOEM, BSEE And ONRR Contingency Plans

Listen to this post

Due to the government shutdown, which began on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) implemented their respective contingency plans that were prepared in the event of a lapse in government funding. These contingency plans essentially halt renewable energy activities while prioritizing oil and gas projects and permitting during the government shutdown.

With respect to the Office of Natural Resources Revenue (ONRR), ONRR does not publish its own standalone "contingency plan," but instead generally operates under the U.S. Department of the Interior's (DOI) broader contingency plan.

Highlights of the plans are as follows:

BOEM Contingency Plan:

Number and percentage of BOEM furloughed employees: 339 of its 473 employees (or 71% of its workforce)

Continued agency activities (i.e., those activities related to priority and time sensitive offshore oil and gas projects) include, but are not limited to, the following:

processing and reviewing certain oil and gas exploration and development plans, to the extent such plans are necessary to protect human life and federal property, including revised plans if they are related to BSEE's ongoing permitting work;

preparing the upcoming Gulf of America Lease Sale 262, scheduled to occur on December 10, 2025;

preparing the next National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program;

preparing the 2026 offshore critical mineral lease sales; and

emergency response activities necessary to protect human life and federal property (for both oil and gas and renewable energy projects);

Ceased agency activities (i.e., those activities deemed non-time sensitive and those unrelated to emergency response for incidents posing a threat to human life and/or federal property) include, but are not limited to, the following:

all renewable energy activities (other than emergency response activities, noted above), including permitting, leasing, and environmental reviews;

non-time sensitive activities related to offshore oil and gas, including resource and economic evaluations, data releases, and website updates;

environmental reviews required by the National Environmental Policy Act;

environmental studies under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act; and

processing and reviewing geological and geophysical permits.

For more information on BOEM's contingency plan please see the following link:

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Contingency Plan

BSEE Contingency Plan:

Number and percentage of BSEE furloughed employees: 190 of its 560 employees (or 34% of its workforce)

Continued agency activities (i.e., those activities related to "critical permitting and oversight activities") include, but are not limited to, the following:

processing permits for new wells and well modifications;

receiving and reviewing critical plans and documents supporting offshore oil and gas energy, including oil spill response plans;

other activities related to safety, environmental protection and emergency response, including drilling oversight activities; and

undertaking investigations, inspections, and enforcement activities related to offshore operations.

Ceased agency activities (i.e., those activities deemed non-time sensitive and those unrelated to emergency response for incidents posing a threat to human life and/or federal property) include, but are not limited to, the following:

studies unrelated to major ongoing activities;

drafting and promulgating non-critical regulations; and

website updates.

For more information on BSEE's contingency plan please see the following link:

Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Contingency Plan

DOI/ONRR Contingency Plan:

Number and percentage of ONRR furloughed employees: unknown

Continued agency activities include, but are not limited to, the following:

energy and mineral revenue collection and disbursement activities.

Ceased agency activities include, but are not limited to, the following:

compliance reviews and audit activities;

verification of natural resource production meters;

royalty valuation;

developing and issuing new regulations;

enforcement actions;

processing of revenue related appeals; and

website updates.

For more information on DOI/ONRR's contingency plan please see the following link:

Office of the Secretary Contingency Plan

