FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For October 2025

Administrative

A - 1 AD26-1-000 Agency Administrative Matters

A - 2 AD26-2-000 Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market Operations

Electric

E - 1 ER24-1915-002 ER24-1915-003 New York Independent System Operator Inc. On June 16, 2025, the New York Independent System Operator, Inc., submitted a further filing in compliance with FERC's Order Nos. 2023 and 2023-A, following its first filing on May 1, 2024. The tariff revisions propose to address certain of the directives in FERC's April 2025 Order. Agenda item E-1 may be an order on this compliance filing.

E - 2 EL23-29-000 Invenergy Energy Management LLC v. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. On February 1, 2023, Invenergy Energy Management LLC (Invenergy) submitted a complaint against PJM Interconnection, LLC (PJM) and requested that the Commission direct PJM to establish procedures to timely study and process long-term firm transmission service requests (TSRs) for service in the near-term, in addition to other requests. PJM later submitted a request to hold the proceeding in abeyance, which FERC granted. On February 14, 2024, Invenergy informed FERC that the parties no longer sought abeyance of Commission action in the proceeding and requested that FERC act on the complaint. Agenda item E-2 may be an order on this complaint and relief requested therein.

E - 3 EL22-83-000 Invenergy Transmission LLC v. Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. On August 8, 2022, Invenergy Transmission LLC submitted a complaint to revise the Open Access Transmission Tariff (OATT) of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. (MISO) to provide a process to incorporate advanced-stage merchant transmission projects in the base case analysis that MISO undertakes each year as part of its Transmission Expansion Plan (MTEP), including MISO's Long Range Transmission Plan (LRTP). Agenda item E-3 may be an order on this complaint and the relief requested therein.

E - 4 EL24-92-002 Cometa Energia, S.A. de C.V., /o/b/o., Energia Azteca X, S. de R.L.de C.V. v. California Independent System Operator Corporation On May 29, 2025, Cometa Energia, S.A. de C.V. (Saavi), on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary, Energia Azteca X, S.A. de C.V. submitted a Request for Rehearing of the Commission's April 29 Order Addressing Arguments Raised on Rehearing, and Setting Aside Prior Order, in connection with CAISO's termination of the FCDS of Saavi's 181.5 MW Unit C generating unit, an existing dispatchable gas-fired unit. On June 30, 2025, the Commission issued a notice of denial of rehearing by operation of law and providing for further consideration. Agenda item E-4 may be an order on this request for rehearing.

E - 5 ER25-2385-000 Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC and Duke Energy Progress, LLC On May 30, 2025, Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC and Duke Energy Progress, LLC submitted a tariff filing proposing amendments to its Duke Energy Joint OATT reflecting new wholly owned procurement subsidiaries. These amendments were submitted alongside a Petition for Declaratory Order in connection with the newly created subsidiaries. Agenda item E-5 may be an order on this tariff filing.

E - 6 ER10-2126-011 EL26-2-000 Idaho Power Company On June 26, 2025, Idaho Power Company (IPC) submitted its 2025 triennial filing, pursuant to section 205 of the Federal Power Act, as amended, Order Nos. 6971 and 816, and section 35.37 of the Commission's regulations. The filing provided an updated market power analysis for the Northwest region for the December 1, 2022-November 30, 2023, study period and a notice of change in status to report new affiliation with more than 100 MW in the IPC balancing authority area during the reporting period April 1-June 30, 2025. IPC submitted a supplement to its triennial market power analysis on July 10, 2025. Agenda item E-6 may be an order on this triennial filing.

E - 7 ER10-2137-028 ER14-2799-019 ER10-2138-029 ER10-2139-029 ER10-2140-028 ER10-2141-028 ER10-2141-028 ER10-2141-028 Beech Ridge Energy LLC Beech Ridge Energy Storage LLC Grand Ridge Energy IILLC Grand Ridge Energy III LLC Grand Ridge Energy IV LLC Grand Ridge Energy V LLC Grand Ridge Energy Storage LLC Todd Solar LLC On June 28, 2023, the entities listed above (the Sellers) submitted a triennial report pursuant to Section 35.37(a)(1) of the Commission's regulations. The subject generation facilities are located in the PJM market, and each of the Sellers is a Category 2 Seller in the Northeast region. The Sellers state that the triennial report demonstrates that each of the Sellers continue to satisfy the Commission's criteria for market-based rate authority. Agenda item E-7 may be an order on the Sellers' triennial report.

E - 8 ER25-634-001 ER25-634-000 Manitowoc Public Utilities On July 15, 2025, Manitowoc Public Utilities (MPU) submitted on behalf of all settling parties an offer of settlement to resolve all issues in ER25-634. This docket concerns MPU's Rate Schedule No. 5, which sets forth a monthly System Support Resources payment for the operation of Lakefront Unit No. 9, a 63 MW generation unit located in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. MPU noted that no party opposes the settlement. On August 19, 2025, the settlement judge certified this uncontested offer of settlement. Agenda item E-8 may be an order on MPU's offer of settlement.

E - 9 ER25-3254-000 Elk Creek Solar, LLC and Elk Creek Solar 2, LLC On August 20, 2025, Elk Creek Solar, LLC and Elk Creek Solar 2, LLC (Elk Creek) submitted a petition for a limited, prospective waiver of Article 2.3.1 of the Generator Interconnection Agreements for a solar generation facility in Rock County, Minnesota and Section 4.4.4 of Attachment X of the Generator Interconnection Procedures of MISO's tariff. Specifically, Elk Creek requested waiver of the current deadlines for achieving commercial operation due to delays resulting from uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of a state electrical licensing law that Elk Creek says limits the pool of electrical workers available to install solar generation units in Minnesota. Elk Creek also cited shortages due to significant increases of large load customers in the state. Agenda item E-9 may be an order on Elk Creek's petition.

E - 10 ER25-3031-000 Evergreen Wind Power II, LLC On July 30, 2025, Evergreen Wind Power II, LLC (Evergreen) filed a petition for limited waiver of certain sections of the ISO New England Inc. (ISO-NE) Large Generator Interconnection Procedures and ISO-NE Transmission, Markets, and Services Tariff (Tariff) that require a prospective new capacity resource to have submitted a valid interconnection request seeking Capacity Network Resource Interconnection Service, and been assigned a valid Queue Position associated with this request, as of June 13, 2024 as a condition to participating in the ISO-NE 2025 Interim Reconfiguration Auction Qualification process. Evergreen noted that the requested waiver is a result of the unexpected availability of transmission capacity over a portion of the ISO-NE system that has long been constrained, and that has prevented generators in northern Maine from being able to supply capacity to ISO-NE. Agenda item E-10 may be an order on Evergreen's petition.

E - 11 ER20-2878-018 ER22-619-002 ER22-620-002 Pacific Gas and Electric Company On May 17, 2024, an administrative law judge issued a partial initial decision regarding certain proposed changes to Pacific Gas & Electric's (PG&E's) FERC Wholesale Distribution Tariff (WDT) and PG&E's Service Agreement No. 275 with the City and County of San Francisco. The Partial Initial Decision specifically found that PG&E's treatment of the costs of "Upgrades" to the distribution system under the WDT is unjust, unreasonable, and unduly discriminatory and that PG&E's treatment of the costs of "Direct Assignment Facilities" is also unjust, unreasonable, and unduly discriminatory. Parties filed briefs on exceptions and briefs opposing exceptions to the Partial Initial Decision. Agenda item E-11 may be an order addressing the Partial Initial Decision.

Gas

G - 1 RM96-1-044 Standards for Business Practices of Interstate Natural Gas Pipelines On December 3, 2024, the North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB) submitted a report in response to FERC, NERC, and Regional Entity Staff Report: Inquiry into Bulk-Power System Operations During December 2022 Winter Storm Elliott (Winter Storm Elliot Report). In this report, NAESB informed the Commission of the modifications to the NAESB Wholesale Gas Quadrant Business Practice Standards specific to the request of NAESB included as Recommendation 5 in the Winter Storm Elliot Report. On May 8, 2025, NAESB submitted a status report to FERC concerning the failure of a standards recommendation developed in response to Standards Request R24004. Request 24004 seeks to support distance-based rate charging practices through the addition of data elements to the NAESB Wholesale Gas Quadrant (WGQ) Business Practice Standards. However, the proposed standards modifications developed in response to the request did not receive the requisite support from the Local Distribution Company Segment of the WGQ required for approval under the NAESB process. Agenda item G-1 may be an action on these reports, or some new action regarding NAESB standards.

G - 2 RP25-740-000 Baltimore Gas and Electric Company and Washington Gas Light Company v. Columbia Gas Transmission, LLC. On March 25, 2025, Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) and Washington Gas Light Company (WGL) filed a complaint against Columbia Gas Transmission (Columbia), alleging that Columbia (1) failed to comply with its obligation to provide firm transportation, firm storage, and no-notice service to BGE and WGL under Rate Schedules FTS, FSS, NTS, SST, and TPS, certain firm services agreements, and Part 284 of the Commission's regulations; (2) misinterpreted and misapplied aspects of its FERC Gas Tariff regarding force majeure and reservation charge crediting; and (3) constructively abandoned certain service obligations to BGE and WGL without authorization from the Commission. Agenda item G-2 may be an order on BGE and WGL's complaint.

Hydro

H - 1 P-13123-031 Eagle Crest Energy Company On October 12, 2022, Eagle Crest Energy Company filed an application for a noncapacity license amendment for the Eagle Mountain Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project, FERC Project No. 13123, to revise the project boundary to accommodate a relocation of the gen-tie line into the Red Bluff substation, and to remove the Red Bluff substation from the FERC project boundary. Agenda item H-1 may be an order on this application.

Certificates

C - 1 CP25-37-000 Transwestern Pipeline Company, LLC. On December 20, 2024, Transwestern Pipeline Company, LLC (Transwestern) submitted an application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity to authorize Transwestern to construct, own, operate, and maintain the WT-0 Compression Station natural gas project in Chaves County, New Mexico. The project would enable Transwestern to deliver up to 80,000 million British thermal units per day of new firm transportation capacity, including receipts of natural gas in Transwestern's West Texas Lateral Central Zone and deliveries on the Transwestern Panhandle Lateral. The Commission issued an Environmental Assessment for the project on August 1, 2025. Agenda Item C-1 may be an order on this application.

C - 2 CP25-11-001 NGO Transmission, Inc. On October 29, 2024, NGO Transmission, Inc. (NGO Transmission) filed an abandonment application asking the Commission to re-evaluate its jurisdiction over certain components of a natural gas distribution system. The Commission denied NGO Transmission's request, finding that although some of the physical attributes are consistent with a local distribution system. NGO Transmission's facilities do not provide sufficient direct service to customers to be functionalized as such. On May 22, 2025, NGO Transmission filed a Request for Rehearing. Agenda item C-2 may be an order on the request.