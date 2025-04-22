FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For March 2025

ADMINISTRATIVE

A-1 AD25-1-000 Agency Administrative Matters

A-2 AD25-2-000 Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market Operations

A-3 AD-06-3-000 Market Update

ELECTRIC

E-1 ER24-2184-000 ER24-2184-001 ER24-2185-000 ER24-2185-001 Southwest Power Pool, Inc. In June 2024, Southwest Power Pool, Inc. (SPP) submitted a tariff revision to facilitate the commitment of numerous entities in the Western Interconnection to join SPP as transmission owners, to place their respective transmission facilities under SPP's functional control, and to begin taking transmission service under SPP's tariff. FERC issued a deficiency letter in October 2024; SPP submitted additional information in November 2024. Agenda item E-1 may be an order on SPP's tariff revision.

E-2 ER24-756-000 ER24-756-001 Avista Corporation In December 2023, Avista Corporation submitted a compliance filing in accordance with Order No. 2023, which Avista then supplemented in May 2024, as required by Order No. 2023-A. Agenda item E-2 may be an order on Avista's compliance filings.

E-3 ER24-1554-000 ER24-1554-001 Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC and

Duke Energy Progress, LLC In March 2024, Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC and Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Carolinas Utilities) submitted a compliance filing containing revisions to their joint open access transmission tariff (OATT) as required by Order No. 2023. Later that month, FERC issued Order No. 2023-A, and Duke Carolinas Utilities made a subsequent compliance filing on May 15, 2024. Agenda item E-3 may be an order on these Duke Carolinas Utilities compliance filings.

E-4 ER24-2043-000 Basin Electric Power Cooperative On May 16, 2024, Basic Electric Power Cooperative (Basin Electric) a compliance filing containing revisions to its OATT to comply with Orders No. 2023 and 2023-A. Agenda item E-4 may be an order on Basin Electric's compliance filing.

E-5 ER24-2036-000 Lucky Corridor, LLC On May 16, 2024, Lucky Corridor, LLC (Lucky Corridor) submitted a compliance filing containing revisions to its OATT to comply with Orders No. 2023 and 2023-A. Agenda item E-5 may be an order on Lucky Corridor's compliance filing.

E-6 EL24-147-000 Ponderosa Power, LLC v. NorthWestern Corporation On September 26, 2024, Ponderosa Power, LLC (Ponderosa) filed a complaint against NorthWestern Corporation (NorthWestern) alleging that NorthWestern's application of its generator interconnection process requiring Ponderosa to pay $23 million in network upgrades because of a system overload is unjust, unreasonable, and unduly discriminatory. Agenda item E-6 may be an order on Ponderosa's complaint.

E-7 ER24-2906-000 Southwest Power Pool, Inc. On August 28, 2024, SPP filed revisions to Attachment X of its OATT to incorporate a mark-to-auction collateral requirement for its Transmission Congestion Rights (TCR) markets. SPP requested an effective date of May 1, 2025, so that these revisions could be implemented beginning with the 2025 TCR annual auction. Agenda item E-7 may be an order on SPP's filing.

E-8 EL22-80-001 EL22-85-001 American Municipal Power, Inc., Office of the People's Counsel for the District of Columbia, and the PJM Industrial Customer Coalition v. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. On August 26, 2024, a group of transmission owners in PJM Interconnection L.L.C. (PJM) filed a request for rehearing of a July 25, 2024 order that granted in part and denied in part two separate complaints regarding the requirements for and applicability of Designated Entity Agreements in PJM. Agenda item E-8 may be an order on rehearing.

E-9 ER24-2397-001 Southwest Power Pool, Inc. On December 4, 2024, the Market Monitoring Unit (MMU) of SPP requested a rehearing of FERC's Order on November 4, 2024, accepting SPP's OATT revisions to add a Winter Season Resource Adequacy Requirement. On January 6, 2025, FERC issued a notice of denial of rehearing by operation of law. Agenda item E-9 may be an order on rehearing.

E-10 EL24-74-001 Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska and the Colorado Cities of Aspen and Glenwood Springs and the Town of Center, Colorado v. Public Service Company of Colorado On December 9, 2024, Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska and the Colorado cities of Aspen and Glenwood Springs and the town of Center, Colorado (Colorado Cities) requested a rehearing of FERC's Order denying their complaint against Public Service Company of Colorado (Public Service) regarding Public Service's proposal to build the Colorado Power Pathway transmission project. On January 10, 2025, the Commission issued a notice of denial of rehearing by operation of law. Agenda item E-10 may be an order on rehearing.

E-11 ER24-3107-002 ER24-3108-001 ER24-3114-001 ER24-3115-001 Evergy Kansas Central, Inc. Evergy Kansas Central, Inc. Evergy Kansas South, Inc. Southwest Power Pool, Inc. Evergy Metro Inc. Southwest Power Pool, Inc. In September 25, 2024, pursuant to FPA section 205, Evergy and Southwest Power Pool, Inc., on behalf of Evergy, filed a request to update the depreciation rates in Evergy's transmission formula rates. On November 29, 2024, the Commission accepted revised depreciation rates in the wholesale power contracts of Evergy Kansas Central, Inc. and the transmission formula rates of Evergy Kansas South, Inc. and Evergy Metro, Inc. The order suspended the revised rates for a nominal period, subject to refund and the outcome of further hearing and settlement procedures. On December 23, 2024, Kansas Electric Power Cooperative, Inc. (KEPCo), Kansas Municipal Energy Agency (KMEA), KPP Energy (KPP), and McPherson, Kansas, Board of Public Utilities (McPherson) (collectively, the Kansas Customers) submitted a request for rehearing of the November Order. On January 23, 2025, FERC issued a notice of denial of rehearing by operation of law. Agenda item E-11 may be an order on rehearing.

E-12 ER24-3107-001 Evergy Kansas Central, Inc. On September 15, 2024, EKC filed a request to update certain EKC formula rate templates, pursuant to section 205 of the Federal Power Act and section 35.13 of FERC's regulations. In a November 29, 2024, Order, the FERC conditionally accepted the revised tariff sheets, subject to a further compliance filing, refund, and the outcome of hearing and settlement judge procedures. On December 20, 2024, EKC submitted a compliance filing in response to the Commission's directives. Agenda Item E-12 may be an order on this compliance filing.

E-13 EL25-5-000 ER25-453-000 ER25-454-000 ER25-455-000 Welcome Solar, LLC, Welcome Solar II, LLC, and Welcome Solar III, LLC v. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. On November 15, 2024, PJM Interconnection, L.LC. submitted notice of cancellation of an executed Interconnection Service Agreement (ISA) between PJM, Welcome Solar, LLC (Welcome Solar), and American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI). PJM submitted the notice of cancellation because Welcome Solar did not meet the milestones for acquisition of major electrical equipment, substantial site work completed, or delivery of major electrical equipment. On December 4, 2024, PJM supplemented its filing to update FERC that Welcome Solar had since satisfied two of the outstanding provisions: acquisition of major electrical equipment and substantial work site completion. On December 6, 2024, Welcome Solar filed a protest of the notice of cancellation of the ISA. On February 3, 2025, PJM and Welcome Solar submitted a joint motion to dismiss and stipulated an agreement to withdraw the complaint, amended complaint, and notices of cancellation. Agenda item E-13 may be an order on the motion to dismiss and stipulated agreement to withdraw.

E-14 EL24-61-001 EL24-85-001 Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. v. Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. and Southwest Power Pool, Inc. Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. v. Southwest Power Pool, Inc. On January 23, 2024, Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. (MDU) filed a complaint against MISO and SPP in Docket EL24-61-000. Subsequently, on March 8, 2024, MISO filed a complaint against SPP in Docket No. EL24-85-000. Both complaints stem from the same underlying dispute relating to the application of the market-to-market coordination process under the MISO-SPP joint operating agreement to certain transmission facilities known as the Charlie Creek Flowgate. On September 10, 2024, FERC denied both MDU and MISO's complaints. Agenda item E-14 may be an order regarding the MDU and MISO's requests for rehearing.

E-15 ER24-1586-001 Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. On March 20, 2024, MISO filed a petition requesting that the Commission waive the 365-day limitation period for modifications to settlement statements as set forth in Section 10.1(4) of the Attachment AE of SPP's OATT. MISO sought such waiver in the event that certain past market-to-market settlements under the MISO-SPP joint operating agreement were adjusted to resolve the dispute that was pending before FERC in Docket No. EL24-85-000 (summarized above). On September 10, 2024, FERC issued an order dismissing as moot MISO's waiver request. On October 10, 2024, MISO filed a request for rehearing of FERC's order. MISO's request for rehearing was denied by operation of law. Agenda item E-15 may be an order on MISO's request for rehearing.

E-16 ER25-526-000 ER21-2579-000 California Independent System Operator Corporation; EDF Trading North America LLC In July 2021, EDF Trading North America LLC (EDFT), as scheduling coordinator for CXA La Paloma, LLC (La Paloma), filed an application pursuant to Section 205 of the Federal Power Act (FPA) to recover prudently incurred fuel costs that were not reimbursed through market revenues. The application arises from an event that occurred on February 16, 2021, during which the California independent system operator (CAISO) committed two units at the La Paloma natural gas-fired, combined cycle generation facility in McKittrick, California. On March 7, 2024, FERC issued an order granting EDFT's request and setting the matter for a future hearing to determine the amount of recovery. Parties reached a settlement agreement in November 2024, and the administrative law judge assigned to the matter issued an order certifying an uncontested settlement in January 2025. Agenda item E-16 may be an order regarding the settlement.

E-17 ER25-824-000 FirstEnergy Service Company and Potomac Edison Company In June 2024, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) filed a complaint against FirstEnergy and PJM, alleging, among other things, that FirstEnergy incorrectly calculated ODEC's load, which resulted in PJM overbilling ODEC for energy, capacity, and transmission charges. FERC granted ODEC's complaint in October 2024. On December 23, 2024, First Energy filed a report stating that instead of proposing a refund schedule, it made the full payment due to ODEC on December 20, 2024. Agenda item E-17 may be an order accepting First Energy's refund report.

HYDRO

H – 1 P-606-042 Pacific Gas and Electric Company In June 2024, Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) submitted a request for clarification and rehearing of FERC's October 17, 2024, order approving surrender of license and removal of project facilities for PG&E's Kilare-Cow Creek Project. In December 2024, FERC issued a denial of rehearing under 16 U.S.C. § 825l(a)—due to the absence of commission action on a request for rehearing within 30 days from the date it was filed—and providing that the request for rehearing would be addressed in a future order. Agenda item H-1 may be an order on PG&E's request for clarification and rehearing.

CERTIFICATES

C – 1 CP24-124-000 Colorado Interstate Gas Company, L.L.C. On April 8, 2024, Colorado Interstate Gas Company, LLC (CIG) filed an application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity pursuant to Section 7(c) and (b) of the Natural Gas Act, requesting a certificate authorizing CIG to modify and enhance its existing Totem natural gas storage field located in Adams County, Colorado, in order to increase the maximum withdrawal rate by approximately 50 million cubic feet per day. Agenda item C-1 may be an order on CIG's application.

C – 2 OMITTED

C – 3 CP24-510-000 Florida Gas Transmission Company, LLC On August 8, 2024, Florida Gas Transmission Company, LLC (FGT) filed a prior notice request for authorization to increase mainline capacity and to construct, modify, own, maintain, and operate interstate natural gas mainline facilities and upgrade its existing Gills-Trunkline Meter & Regulation (M&R) Station receipt point in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, and construct a new Orange - Entergy M&R Station delivery point in Orange County, Texas, and appurtenant facilities. Agenda item C-3 may be an order on this request.

C – 4 CP24-80-000 Mississippi Hub, LLC. On March 5, 2024, Mississippi Hub, LLC (MS Hub) filed an abbreviated application for (1) a certificate of public convenience and necessity authorizing MS Hub to construct, modify, and operate the MS Hub capacity expansion project, and (2) reaffirmation of MS Hub's authority to provide interstate storage and storage-related services at market-based rates. Agenda item C-4 may be an order on this application.