FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For July 2025

ADMINISTRATIVE



ELECTRIC



E - 1 RM25-3-000 Reliability Standards for Frequency and Voltage Protection Settings and Ride- Through for Inverter-Based Resources On November 4, 2024, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation filed a petition for approval of the Proposed Reliability Standards PRC-029-1 (Frequency and Voltage Ride-through Requirements for Inverter-based Generating Resources) and PRC-024-4 (Frequency and Voltage Protection Settings for Synchronous Generators, Type 1 and 2 Plants, and Synchronous Condensers). On December 19, 2024, FERC issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding the proposed reliability standards. Agenda item E-1 may be a final rule on the proposed reliability standards.

E - 2 ER24-2045-000

ER24-2045-002 JM Interconnection, LLC On May 16, 2024, PJM Interconnection, LLC (PJM) filed its compliance filing to incorporate and comply with the provisions adopted by FERC in its final rule on Improvements to Generator Interconnection Procedures and Agreements in Order Nos. 2023 and 2023-A. On October 29, 2024, PJM submitted responses to data requests issued by FERC on July 31, 2024. Agenda item E-2 may be an order regarding PJM's compliance filing.

E - 3 EL24-50-001 Salsa Solar Energy, LLC and Towner Wind Energy III LLC v. Public Service Company of Colorado On February 20, 2025, FERC denied a complaint filed by Salsa Solar Energy, LLC (Salsa Solar) and Towner Wind Energy III LLC (Towner Wind) that alleged that Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) violated its open access transmission tariff and the Federal Power Act by improperly conducting provisional interconnection studies for Salsa Solar's and Towner Wind's projects by setting aside transmission capacity—and thereby network injection capacity—for PSCo's own, unqueued generation resources, rendering that capacity unavailable. On March 24, 2025, Salsa Solar and Towner Wind filed a request for a rehearing of the Complaint Order. On April 24, 2025, the Secretary issued a notice of denial of rehearing by operation of law. Agenda item E-3 may be an order regarding the request for rehearing.

E - 4 ER25-2320-000 North Hills Wind Project, LLC On August 6, 2024, North Hills Wind Project, LLC (North Hills) executed a Generator Interconnection Agreement (GIA) with Dairyland Power Cooperative (Dairyland) and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) to develop and construct 80 megawatt of nameplate generation capacity (the Project). Under the terms of the GIA and the MISO Tariff, the Project must achieve commercial operation by December 31, 2026. After a series of delays associated with equipment procurement and interconnection studies, the Project's anticipated Commercial Operation Date (COD) is December 1, 2026. As such, on May 23, 2025, North Hills requested a limited, prospective waiver for the Tariff and the GIA for an 18-month extension of the COD to account for "any additional development and supply chain delays outside the Project's control." MISO supports this request. Agenda item E-4 may be an order on the request for a waiver.

E - 5 ER24-1156-002

ER24-1156-003 Florida Power & Light Company On February 14, 2025, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) filed its compliance filing to incorporate and comply with the provisions adopted by FERC in its final rule on Improvements to Generator Interconnection Procedures and Agreements in Order Nos. 2023 and 2023-A. Due to an administrative error, the text of the eTariff record for Section 3, Interconnection Requests of FPL's local government investment pool was replaced with the text of Section 3, Study Process of FPL's self generation incentive program. As such, on March 7, 2025, FPL submitted an errata amendment to reinstate the correct regulatory text. Agenda item E-5 may be an order on FPL's compliance filing.

GAS



G-1 IS20-108-004 IS21-133-001 OR21-1-001 (Consolidated) TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, LP. Husky US Marketing LLC and Phillips 66 Company v. TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, LP On October 8, 2024, South Bow (USA) LP (South Bow) (formerly known as TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, LP (TransCanada Keystone)) submitted to FERC a compliance filing setting forth estimated reparations and refunds for variable rates charged by TransCanada Keystone to committed shippers under long-term Transmission Service Agreements during the period from October 9, 2018, through December 31, 2021, for use of the U.S. portion of the Keystone Pipeline System. On July 18, 2025, South Bow filed a Request to Hold Order in Abeyance on the grounds that the parties are actively engaged in settlement discussions and may be close to reaching a comprehensive resolution. Agenda item G-1 may be an order on South Bow's compliance filing, subject to the Commission's resolution of South Bow's Request to Hold Order in Abeyance.

HYDRO



H-1 P-15320-001 Stirling T. Hebenstreit On June 19, 2024, Stirling Industries, LLC applied to the Commission for a preliminary permit to secure and maintain priority of application for a license for the Hydrokinetics Energy Production from Deep Ocean Pressure waterpower project under Part I of the Federal Power Act. Agenda item H-1 may be an order on Stirling Industries, LLC's application.

H-2 P-13739-007 Lock +" Hydro Friends Fund XLII, LLC On February 7, 2025, Lock +" Hydro Friends Fund XLII, LLC (Hydro Friends) requested a stay of the commencement and completion of construction deadlines under Article 301 of the license of the Braddock Locks and Dam Hydroelectric Project No. 13739. Agenda item H-2 may be an order at Hydro Friends' request.

H-3 ZZ25-8-000 Tennessee Valley Authority On March 21, 2025, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) submitted a request for certification of energy efficiency upgrades to its Cherokee hydropower facility in order to claim renewable energy production tax credits pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. TVA completed the facility upgrades in April 2024, and requests a decision by FERC by August 15, 2025, the deadline for submission of documentation to the Internal Revenue Service. Agenda item H-3 may be an order on the request for certification.

CERTIFICATES



C-1 CP24-520-000 El Paso Natural Gas Company, LLC On September 17, 2024, El Paso Natural Gas Company (EPNG) submitted a request for authorization of its "Maricopa Lateral Expansion Project," which involves the construction, installation, and operation of a new compressor station and related equipment in Yavapai County, Arizona (the Haystack Compressor Station). Once complete, the Haystack Compressor Station will allow EPNG to deliver an incremental annual average of 50,517 dekatherms per day of firm natural gas transportation service on the existing Maricopa Lateral (Line No. 1203). FERC staff completed the environmental review for the proposed project in March 2025. Agenda item C-1 may be an order at EPNG's request.

C-2 CP24-529-000 Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, LLC On September 30, 2024, Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, LLC (Tennessee) submitted an application for an order permitting and approving the abandonment of its 507G pipeline facilities located in Louisiana. Tennessee proposed to abandon in place approximately 58 miles of pipeline and associated appurtenances, and abandonment by removal of approximately 17 miles of pipeline. Tennessee states that the pipeline portions were originally constructed in the late 1940s and 1950s and are no longer needed to support its shippers' current or future needs and that they have increasing maintenance demands. On May 2, 2025, FERC staff released its Environmental Assessment recommending the Commission Order contain a finding of no significant impact and include specified mitigation measures as conditions to any authorization the Commission may issue. Agenda item C-2 may be an order on Tennessee's application.