Launching The Genesis Mission (Trump EO Tracker)

Launches the "Genesis Mission," directing the Department of Energy (DOE) to create a unified national platform combining supercomputers, cloud compute, scientific datasets, domain-specific foundation models and autonomous experimentation tools to accelerate AI-driven scientific discovery. DOE must identify computing resources within 90 days, initial datasets and models within 120 days, robotic laboratory capacity within 240 days, and demonstrate an initial operating capability within 270 days.

Within 60 days, DOE must identify at least twenty national science and technology challenges. Within 30 days of receiving that list, the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST), working through the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), must expand and finalize the set of challenges and update it annually. The APST and NSTC also coordinate agency data alignment, shared datasets, joint funding opportunities and AI-focused research fellowship programs.

The order directs DOE to develop secure, standardized public-private partnership frameworks with strong cybersecurity, export-control, classification and intellectual-property protections. It also encourages international scientific collaboration aligned with mission goals.

DOE must report annually to the President, through the APST and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), on platform capabilities, integration progress across national laboratories, user engagement and training, scientific outcomes, partnership activities, and any additional authorities or support needed to meet mission objectives.

