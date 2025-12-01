ARTICLE
1 December 2025

Navigating The Evolving Landscape Of Corporate PPAs (Video)

We are pleased to share the program materials and a recording of Akin's recently presented webinar, "Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Corporate PPAs."
The dynamic discussion explored the latest trends in direct energy procurement, including behind-the-meter projects, near-site generation and virtual transactions. The panelists discussed the drivers behind the shift from voluntary renewable purchases to necessity-driven procurement, the impact of rising demand from sectors like data centers and manufacturing, and the growing importance of resiliency and carbon-free goals.

Panelists included Vanessa Wilson, Dan Lynch, Matt Rountree, Monica Testa from Gridstor and Elody Samuelson from SE Advisory Services.

