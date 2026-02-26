Grid Expansion: Why The Government's Plans Are Slowing Down Renewables

The planned changes by the Federal Ministry of Economics and the Federal Network Agency regarding grid connections and grid fees could significantly slow down the expansion of renewable energies.

The planned changes by the Federal Ministry of Economics and the Federal Network Agency regarding grid connections and grid fees could significantly slow down the expansion of renewable energies. In Table.Briefings, Dr. Maximilian Uibeleisen discusses why the government's plans should be revised and what regulatory course must now be set.

