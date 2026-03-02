Gulf Oil & Gas Lease Sales Move Forward

BOEM has announced "Big Beautiful Gulf 3," the third of thirty offshore oil and gas lease sales mandated by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, scheduled for August 12, 2026.

BOEM has announced "Big Beautiful Gulf 3," the third of thirty offshore oil and gas lease sales mandated by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, scheduled for August 12, 2026. The sale would offer approximately 15,066 blocks covering 80.4 million acres in the Gulf of America, ranging from 3 to 231 miles offshore in water depths up to 11,100 feet. The sale is part of the Trump administration's stated commitment to establishing a predictable leasing schedule and expanding domestic energy production.

