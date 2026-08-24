ARTICLE
24 August 2026

Cyber Risk And Digitalized Energy Assets: Key Considerations For Debt And Equity Transactions

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As digital assets become as critical as physical infrastructure in the energy sector, cyber vulnerabilities are escalating with nation-state actors targeting industrial control systems through increasingly sophisticated attacks. Investors and financiers are now embedding dedicated cybersecurity advisors into deal teams and restructuring projects to isolate cyber-exposed assets.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Mary Alexander Myers,Jeffrey Schlegel,José Estandía
+7 Authors
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The energy transition and digitalization are converging, with digital assets becoming as important and valuable as physical assets. With this shift, we are seeing more significant cyber vulnerabilities. The energy sector remains a prime target for nation-state actors, and attacks on industrial control systems are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Investors, sponsors, and debt financiers are responding by embedding cyber risk analysis into due diligence, with some deal teams now including dedicated cybersecurity advisors alongside the more usual types of advisors. Projects are also being restructured to carve out assets subject to cyber risk, with the deployment of alternative, in-country solutions to compensate.

This White Paper explores what clients should be considering for protection against cyber risk—a process that goes beyond a tick-the-box exercise. There now has to be a thorough understanding of what systems are in place, how they have or have not been costed, how transferable they are, and, importantly, how effective they are. Effective systems now need to protect against a whole new set of risks beyond regulatory compliance. In this paper, we set out how best to practically manage risk via diligence, insurance gap analysis, warranty and indemnity protections, project cost impact assessment, financing assumptions, and enhanced transaction management.

Read the White Paper.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Mary Alexander Myers
Mary Alexander Myers
Photo of Jeffrey Schlegel
Jeffrey Schlegel
Photo of Michelle T. Davies
Michelle T. Davies
Photo of José Estandía
José Estandía
Photo of Paul Greening
Paul Greening
Photo of Olivier Haas
Olivier Haas
Photo of Jörg Hladjk
Jörg Hladjk
Photo of Mohamed Mahjoubi
Mohamed Mahjoubi
Photo of Mauricio Paez
Mauricio Paez
Photo of Undine Von Diemar
Undine Von Diemar
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