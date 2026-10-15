Renewable Energy & BESS Development And Financing In Texas: An Environmental, Land Use & Regulatory Perspective (Video)

Texas leads the nation in renewable energy and battery storage development, but navigating the complex web of federal, state, and local regulations presents significant challenges for developers. This discussion explores the environmental, land use, and regulatory considerations essential for advancing projects from conception through commercial operation, while addressing critical financing and permitting issues that can impact project timelines.

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Texas remains at the forefront of renewable energy and battery energy storage system (BESS) development, but bringing these projects online is not simple. From conception to commercial operation date (COD), there are myriad federal, state and local regulatory regimes to consider, with projects frequently subject to different requirements based on the relevant local jurisdiction.

On September 29, 2026, Rebecca Hays Barho, Brooke Marcus and Samantha Savoni discussed environmental, land use and regulatory considerations for advancing projects through the permitting process. They provided practical tips on preparing for financing transactions and highlighted key issues developers should address early to help keep projects moving forward.

Whether you're developing renewable energy, BESS or hybrid projects, this webinar offered key insights for obtaining requisite approvals and preparing for financing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.