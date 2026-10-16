Celebrating California’s Water Professionals

This week, we proudly join water agencies and communities throughout California in celebrating Water Professionals Appreciation Week, an opportunity to recognize the essential professionals who work every day to ensure safe and reliable water, wastewater and recycled water services across the state. From operators, technicians and engineers to customer service representatives and the many professionals working behind the scenes, their expertise and commitment help provide the services California communities depend on every day.

Their work is especially important as California confronts a hotter, drier climate punctuated by periods of extreme weather. Through these challenges, water professionals continue working around the clock to provide safe, reliable water and other essential services.

Water Professionals Appreciation Week also provides an opportunity to introduce more Californians to the many rewarding careers available in the water industry and to encourage the next generation of professionals to consider careers serving their communities.

To our water industry clients and colleagues throughout California, thank you for the expertise, dedication and commitment you bring to your communities every day. We are proud to celebrate you during Water Professionals Appreciation Week and throughout the year.